RICHARD KAY pays tribute to the canny winemaker who made Beaujolais Nouveau a Yuppie favourite

To wine-drinking purists it was as welcome as a mouthful of cod liver oil, whereas the fad it generated was appeared down on with a disdainful snobbery. However for numerous others, Beaujolais Nouveau, the tipple that launched a thousand races throughout the English Channel, was as a lot an emblem of the Eighties because the Filofax, Yuppies and Margaret Thatcher.

They used to joke that you would inform Nouveau drinkers by the go-faster stripes on their wine glasses and that it was the one wine on the planet that suffered jet lag.

With barely six weeks from grape to goblet, it was the embodiment of quick wine. The strategy of getting it to customers was quicker nonetheless: Concorde, Harrier soar jet, racing automobiles and even parachutists performed their half within the nice Beaujolais Nouveau growth.

Wine service provider Georges Duboeuf (pictured), the person who introduced the bottle of Beaujolais to the plenty, has died on the age of 86

Yesterday these madcap days have been being remembered with the announcement of the loss of life of Georges Duboeuf, one of many nice wine entrepreneurs of the 20th century and arguably essentially the most profitable operator within the 10,000-year historical past of wine. He died from a stroke on the age of 86.

He turned the discharge of a little bit identified (and little admired) pink wine into a world phenomenon. Such was his zeal for the distinctly peculiar beverage that its annual launch date — the third Thursday of November — grew to become often known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day whereas incomes Duboeuf the nickname the ‘Pope of Beaujolais’ and making him fabulously rich.

Such was his standing that even after being discovered responsible in 2006 of making an attempt to defraud drinkers by mixing low-grade wine with tremendous vintages and fined £20,000, his popularity was barely dented. ‘The mistake was due to the careless error of the winemaker,’ Duboeuf mentioned on the time, whereas mentioning that not one of the adulterated wine was ever bought and even bottled.

Duboeuf, thought of one of many giants of 20th Century oenophilia, was dubbed ‘The Pope of Beaujolais’ for turning the little-known French pink right into a staple on the Western World’s drinks menus

Certainly, by the unscrupulous requirements of the wine commerce, Georges’s offence was hardly stunning.

Extra Chateau Petrus — one of many world’s rarest, costliest wines — is claimed to be bought in China yearly than the illustrious property truly produces. And in 1986 no less than 23 individuals have been identified to have died — and 90 hospitalised — after an Italian pink was laced with wooden alcohol. This was a yr after the scandal over using anti-freeze to enhance the flavour of Austrian whites.

Despite the fact that Nouveau gross sales had slumped significantly from their Seventies and Eighties heyday — they peaked within the UK alone at 5 million bottles in 1989 — Duboeuf had given Beaujolais star standing whereas turning a drink that was once handed out without spending a dime on village streets into the most important money-spinner the wine world had ever identified.

He was born in 1933 in Pouilly-Fuissé and raised on a small farm the place his household owned a couple of acres of chardonnay vines and he was instantly ‘respiration the loveliness of wine’

Its success was all the way down to the advertising genius and showmanship of bouffant-haired Duboeuf.

He was born in 1933 in Pouilly-Fuissé and raised on a small farm the place his household owned a couple of acres of chardonnay vines. His father died when Georges was barely a yr outdated and his uncle and older brother took over the enterprise.

By the point he was six, Georges was already cranking the handles of the household wine press, and so he grew up, as he as soon as put it, ‘breathing the loveliness of wine.’

However it was additionally a tricky enterprise and Duboeuf got down to be taught every thing from working as a négociant or intermediary between producers and prospects to delivering provides to native eating places on his bicycle.

He created the Beaujolais Nouveau which captured the British palate by the 90s and went on to have 30 years of unparalleled success

Within the early Sixties, after marrying Rolande, the daughter of a fellow salesman, he arrange his personal manufacturing firm. However whereas the wines they made have been completely tremendous, so have been their rivals’. Duboeuf needed one thing particular to set his aside.

He discovered it on his doorstep. Annually the villages within the Beaujolais area celebrated the harvest by pouring out glasses of the brand new wine to winery employees and different locals. The follow started to unfold.

Recognizing a hand-written register a Lyon bistro that declared Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé (the brand new Beaujolais has arrived) Duboeuf seized on the potential of getting the primary bottles to Paris’s prime eating places.

It was an in a single day success. However it took British ingenuity to ship the worldwide demand that adopted. On a November night time in 1970, London restaurateur Joseph Berkmann and the broadcaster Clement Freud have been eating at a resort within the Burgundy space of France when, after a number of bottles, they determined to race residence to see who may very well be first to ship a case of Beaujolais to London.

Two years later a newspaper columnist challenged his readers to be first to place a bottle on his desk — and so the good Beaujolais race was born. It began with gung-ho wine-bar homeowners filling the boots of their Porsches and BMWs with the stuff and driving like males possessed by the night time.

World phenomenon: Bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau wine is pictured in a bistrot in Paris, France, November 20. The third Thursday of November — grew to become often known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day whereas incomes Duboeuf the nickname the ‘Pope of Beaujolais’ and making him fabulously rich

Such was the pandemonium unleashed, that lots of Britain’s Excessive Streets have been at instances reported to resemble Hogarth’s gin alley. The ‘Beajolais Nouveau est arrivé’ phrase grew to become one of the recognised slogans within the nation.

The British document of two hours from launch to uncorking was claimed by the Savoy Resort, which had a case dropped by the Pink Devils who parachuted into London’s Covent Backyard.

However then got here the RAF. A Harrier soar jet touched down in Beaujolais at midnight, picked up the wine and landed 32 minutes later in London. In Glasgow an enterprising businessman introduced his Beaujolais residence by way of industrial airliner, helicopter and classic automotive with can-can ladies offering the escort for the ultimate lap.

Individuals elevate their glasses stuffed with 2019 Beaujolais Nouveau wine, or grape juice for youngsters, as they bathe in a ‘wine tub’, coloured scorching water, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau on November 21, 2019

Over time each sort of transport was concerned, turning into ever extra eccentric from elephants to frogmen staggering on to the seashore at Dover with wine strapped to their air-tanks, rickshaws, hot-air balloons and, on one event, a motorised bathtub.

Duboeuf’s most well-liked journey was to New York, flying from Paris by Concorde along with his good friend and nice chef Paul Bocuse cooking the breakfast, till one yr whereas working alongside 42nd Road he tripped whereas carrying the ceremonial bottle.

By the Nineties, nevertheless, we British have been falling out of affection with Beaujolais Nouveau. The reality is our palates have been turning into extra refined and the primary bottle to be uncorked not made the information.

In 2002, the tide was absolutely turning when producers allowed 13 million bottles of Nouveau to be transformed into vinegar and industrial alcohol to clear a glut out there

There was nonetheless time for it to function in a commerce dispute after the French refused to look at an EU instruction to elevate an embargo on British beef which had been imposed through the epidemic of mad cow illness. In response, the homeowners of a 173-strong inn and nation pub chain declined to inventory Beaujolais Nouveau when the 1998 harvest was launched.

In 2002, after an unparalleled 30 years of success, the tide was absolutely turning when producers allowed 13 million bottles of Nouveau to be transformed into vinegar and industrial alcohol to clear a glut out there.

When his son Franck (pictured on November 18, 2010, on the uncork) was given the Beaujolais Nouveau firm in 2018, it was producing about 30 million bottles a yr that have been bought internationally. In the course of the wine’s success in Georges lifetime, an enterprising businessman introduced his Beaujolais residence by way of industrial airliner, helicopter and classic automotive, from Glasgow

It prompted an outpouring of wine snobbery. Some critics likened it to ‘disgusting red ink’, a French journal labelled it ‘vin de merde’ (a cr***y wine) and was sued for damages. The journal appealed and the tremendous was overturned. In Britain a distinguished wine critic wrote: ‘Beaujolais Nouveau is yesterday’s wine. It’s a novice wine-drinker’s drink.’

However the bitter grapes didn’t final lengthy. For by the point he handed the corporate on to his son Franck in 2018, it was producing about 30 million bottles a yr that have been bought internationally, an indeniable success story.

For that, if nothing extra, wine producers will probably be elevating a glass to the person who introduced Beaujolais to the plenty.