RICHARD KAY sees Prince William picking up the baton of environmental campaigning

By Richard Kay for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:00 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:03 EST, 31 December 2019

Precisely 20 years in the past, Prince Charles was refining plans for Poundbury, his experimental new city in Dorset.

With its built-in mixture of housing, retailers and companies, it promised a special type of city residing. It’s 5 years from completion, however there may be each likelihood it’ll come to be seen as Charles’ most vital and lasting achievement.

Yesterday, Prince William picked up the baton of environmental progress from his father. The launch of a significant worldwide prize to assist ‘restore’ the planet might by the tip of the last decade be judged alongside Poundbury for the breadth of its imaginative and prescient.

The bar has been set excessive, with the hope that in time the award will match the status of the Nobel Prize.

Prince William (pictured) launched a significant worldwide prize to assist ‘restore’ the planet

For William, who’s instinctively cautious in his bulletins, it is a vital intervention. It alerts not simply his dedication to inherit his father’s mantle, but additionally to stake out a place distinct from Prince Harry, whose personal makes an attempt to articulate a stance on local weather change have been muddled.

The institution of the annual Earthshot Prize represents his first severe impartial transfer since he and his brother break up their households and charities earlier this yr.

Whereas his newest initiative undoubtedly owes a lot to what he has realized from his father, William has embraced the extra optimistic outlook of Prince Philip, who pioneered royal concern over the planet’s long-term future greater than half a century in the past.

William invoked the spirit of the 1960s’ international push to place a person on the moon – a interval that resonates vastly with the 98-year outdated Duke of Edinburgh.

The Prince of Wales and deputy chief of the Labour Occasion John Prescott touring Poundbury, Dorchester

William insisted it was potential to show the tide by a mix of the enterprise and ingenuity that had been the hallmarks of the Apollo missions.

In turning to Sir David Attenborough, who helped launch the prize, William has been particularly canny. Attenborough’s cross-generational help is assured to make sure the Earthshot Prize is just not seen as a wishy-washy royal goal however one thing that basically issues.

William is conscious about what number of of his father’s initiatives that when appeared faddy – corresponding to his pursuits in natural meals and people-friendly structure – have proved to be forward of their time.

He additionally had a ringside seat as Harry and Meghan’s journey preparations provoked accusations of hypocrisy.

Pictured: Prince Charles in his backyard at Highgrove

However William isn’t just the extra watchful brother, he’s additionally the extra considerate one.

Expertise has taught him to stay to territory he’s acquainted with. Two years in the past he was criticised for straying, considerably incoherently, into the controversy over the legalisation of medication. Associates say he was horrified by the response and he has been aware of that ever since.

However on the surroundings he’s on secure floor. William is positioning himself on the forefront of what’s prone to be a world coalition to sort out the difficulty. Prince Charles, whom he consulted, shall be joyful for the highlight to cross to his son.

Maybe William, who has all the time stated he shall be a special Prince of Wales from his father, is displaying he’s, in any case, a princely chip off the outdated block.