RICHARD KAY: This year’s is Queen’s most painful message yet – and every picture tells story of why 

For a lot of tens of millions, it’s as integral part of Christmas Day as roast turkey, mince pies and exchanging presents.

Tomorrow, households throughout Britain will collect across the tv at 3pm to observe the Queen’s annual message.

It’s all the time probably the most watched programmes on TV and this yr, with Her Majesty’s acknowledgement of the ‘bumpy’ path the Royal Household and the nation has skilled previously 12 months, it’s more likely to be extra compelling viewing than ever.

After so many broadcasts the Queen, in fact, is comfortably acquainted in entrance of the digicam, besides this yr she is going to fairly presumably ship her most tough, her most painful and maybe, from the monarchy’s viewpoint, her most important Christmas message ever.

With Her Majesty’s acknowledgement of the ‘bumpy’ path the Royal Household and the nation has skilled previously 12 months, it’s more likely to be extra compelling viewing than ever (pictured: making this yr’s broadcast to the nation from Windsor Fort in Berkshire)

Viewers will seek for apparent clues in her phrases in regards to the household crises which have rocked the royals, from Prince Andrew’s catastrophic tv interview about his friendship with a convicted intercourse offender to Prince Harry and Meghan’s struggles with dwelling within the royal highlight, and ongoing worries over Prince Philip, who has spent the previous 4 days in hospital.

Talking in regards to the difficulties of the final yr wherein Andrew needed to step again from public duties, she is going to acknowledge the significance of ‘small steps’ in overcoming issues.

Her phrases will likely be addressed primarily to the nation as an entire following a yr of political turmoil over the election and Brexit, however royal sources say they will even converse to the issues in her circle of relatives.

The feedback – albeit thinly-veiled – are nonetheless her first public reference to the non-public turmoil endured by her household this yr.

In addition to Andrew, Philip confronted a police investigation over a automotive crash which injured two ladies, whereas Prince Harry admitted to tensions in his relationship along with his older brother William. Inevitably they are going to be in contrast with one other tough home yr for the Queen – 1992, which she dubbed her ‘annus horribilis’.

That was the yr of three royal marriage break-ups – together with Charles and Diana – in addition to the Windsor Fort fireplace and the general public row over who would pay for the repairs.

Final yr, to mark the Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday the closest photos handy had been of her and Philip holding their toddler son and one other of grandfather Charles posing with each his sons, their wives and grandchildren

However on that event she used one other speech marking her 40th anniversary as monarch to talk out. Her Christmas message, nonetheless, referred solely to the truth that her household had ‘lived via some tough days this yr’.

Together with her references to a path which ‘isn’t all the time clean, and should at occasions this yr have felt fairly bumpy, however small steps could make a world of distinction’, observers consider she might also have been drawing on a verse quoted by her father for his Christmas message precisely 80 years in the past.

In December 1939 Britain had simply launched into a world battle and nobody knew the result. King George VI quoted Minnie Louise Haskins poem God Is aware of, which tells of a person who needs to ‘tread safely into the unknown’.

It was additionally used on the Queen Mom’s funeral.

However yearly the Queen additionally goes past her mere deal with to convey a broader message via the cautious curating of household pictures strategically positioned on the desk at her aspect or on tables shut at hand.

A yr additional again, 2017, and Philip is foremost within the Queen’s ideas. It was the yr of their 70th marriage ceremony anniversary and there’s a image of their November 20, 1947, marriage ceremony day and one other touching portrait to mark the anniversary

Their goal, nonetheless, doesn’t change – to point her ideas on issues which have particular that means. This yr isn’t any exception. So what does this yr’s image – a nonetheless from the printed – inform us in regards to the household, and extra pertinently in regards to the monarchy?

It was taken final week at Windsor Fort within the inexperienced drawing room the place cameras had been set as much as document the annual message.

Context is essential. It was after the election however earlier than the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the non-public King Edward VII’s Hospital in London to be handled for a pre-existing however undisclosed situation.

The actual fact is the Queen does recurrently change the household pictures that adorn her desk, however unquestionably there’s a particular significance within the ones that seem – in addition to those that don’t – for the recording of the Christmas broadcast.

This yr it’s noticeable that there isn’t any image of the most recent addition to the Royal Household, Prince Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, seventh within the line of succession to the throne and the Queen’s eighth nice grandchild.

As an alternative, apart from Philip within the background, the photographs deal with the rapid line of succession, particularly her father King George VI, her son the Prince of Wales and the heirs in line Prince William and Prince George.

In some ways the pictures chosen symbolize the enduring energy and continuity of the monarchy and are a sign that the Royal Household are right here for the nice occasions in addition to the unhealthy. King George in naval uniform is pictured making an deal with to the nation in 1944 with the Second World Conflict at its most important juncture, whereas William and his household are image excellent in the summertime sunshine of 2019.

Extra photos of her family members encompass the Queen throughout her 2015 message. Centre stage is a wedding-day snap of Charles and Camilla to mark their tenth marriage ceremony anniversary

They’re additionally a snapshot of the previous and the long run – a King Emperor who got here to the throne in 1936, a Queen who has reigned for nearly 68 years and three princes-in-waiting who, with luck, ought to guarantee the soundness of the dominion till at the very least the tip of the 21st century.

Charles, who’s photographed with Camilla, can be given satisfaction of place to mark the 50th anniversary of his investiture as Prince of Wales. There could also be, nonetheless, one other that means within the photographic association.

May the Queen be demonstrating a refined nod to her son’s needs for a smaller, slimmed-down monarchy which Charles believes will make it extra related and extra resilient?

Previously the Queen has appeared detached to such concepts, pointing to the devotion to public service of the minor royals such because the Gloucesters and the Kents. However the concern immediately appears to have been strengthened this Christmas within the wake of Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Intriguingly, simply out of shot is an image of the Queen with astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, who grew to become the primary males on the moon in 1969 – the one yr the Queen didn’t ship a Christmas broadcast. (Following the Prince of Wales’ investiture and the documentary The Royal Household, it was felt there had been a surfeit of royalty on TV that yr.)

So what are the key photographic props the Queen has utilized in earlier December 25 messages?

Final yr, to mark the Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday the closest photos handy had been of her and Philip holding their toddler son and one other of grandfather Charles posing with each his sons, their wives and grandchildren.

Typically the photographs are positioned to bolster a central a part of the Christmas message. This was particularly so in 2002, a yr wherein the Queen misplaced each her mom and sister

A aspect desk was embellished with marriage ceremony photos of Harry and Meghan, and of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who all married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2018.

A yr additional again, 2017, and Philip is foremost within the Queen’s ideas. It was the yr of their 70th marriage ceremony anniversary and there’s a image of their November 20, 1947, marriage ceremony day and one other touching portrait to mark the anniversary.

Within the foreground, nonetheless, are photos of George and Princess Charlotte. I’m instructed that they had been positioned by the TV manufacturing workforce recording the Christmas movie.

‘Once in a while the producers have their very own concepts of which royals additionally they need within the shot and the Queen is all the time comfortable to associate with it,’ says a courtier.

Extra photos of her family members encompass the Queen throughout her 2015 message. Centre stage is a wedding-day snap of Charles and Camilla to mark their tenth marriage ceremony anniversary.

It has particular reminiscences for the Queen – she did not attend the wedding ceremony in Windsor Guildhall, however she spoke warmly at their reception and it marked the tip of a painful episode for the royals.

Close by are William, Kate and George along with six-month-old Charlotte, the brand new addition to the household. However the Queen’s desk is dominated with a favorite image of her and Philip. Smiling and relaxed in scarf and cap as they lean on sticks, it’s how THEY see one another.

Typically the photographs are positioned to bolster a central a part of the Christmas message. This was particularly so in 2002, a yr wherein the Queen misplaced each her mom and sister.

At her aspect are a younger Princess Margaret, who died aged 71, and one other of the Queen Mom – who was 101 when she handed away – as a younger girl, King George beside her.

The set up was a poignant reminder of the phrase the King used to explain his very best household unit – ‘we 4’ he referred to them as. The Queen is the one survivor of that loving little group

So bear in mind while you sit down to observe the Queen tomorrow, each image tells a narrative.

The Queen will use her Christmas message to acknowledge a turbulent 2019 for the Royals as she says we will all overcome difficulties with 'small steps'

For the primary time Prince George and Princess Charlotte might accompany their mother and father, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It’s thought that at six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to sit down via the service.

Their youthful brother, Prince Louis, 19 months, will keep at Sandringham along with his nanny, Maria Borrallo.

Royal sources say William and Kate will make a last resolution, along side the Queen, on whether or not to carry the kids once they get up tomorrow morning.

Prince Philip confronted a police investigation over a automotive crash which injured two ladies (pictured: the Duke of Edinburgh speaking to the Queen whereas on the wheel throughout the Royal Windsor Horse Present in November 2018)

On a go to to a flood-hit village in South Yorkshire yesterday, Charles was requested how his father was and replied: ‘All proper. Whenever you get to that age issues do not work so nicely.’