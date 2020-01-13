RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to… Meghan Markle 

The Queen deserves higher than this, as I wrote on Friday, however she definitely hasn’t let it have an effect on her legendary equilibrium.

Yesterday’s swiftly convened summit at Sandringham was a reminder to everybody, not simply Harry and Meghan, precisely who’s in cost.

Her gaff. Her guidelines.

Even Philip was advised to make himself scarce, for the sake of his personal well being. The very last thing the frail 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh wanted was the prospect of Little Miss Markle laying down the legislation from Canada.

Her Maj was clearly decided, too, that the disaster was solely going to trigger minimal disruption to her day by day routine.

She insisted that the summit be wound up in time for tea, so she may quiet down in entrance of Pointless with a cup of Earl Gray and a plate of ginger biscuits.

How quintessentially English. As a younger lady, the Queen could have grown up with Jack Buchanan’s whimsical 1935 track Every part Stops For Tea, a celebration of our love affair with a pleasant cuppa.

Curiously, when Lengthy John Baldry recorded his personal model of Every part Stops For Tea in 1972, it was co-produced by Elton John and Rod Stewart.

Quick-forward 5 a long time and we now study that Harry and Meghan determined to inform Elton John about their resolution earlier than informing Her Maj. Little question they felt that was the least they may do after Elton paid for his or her personal jet.

Presumably, they couldn’t pay money for Rod Stewart, who was nonetheless sleeping off his 75th birthday celebrations.

That is the world they now inhabit: beholden to a merry-go-round of septuagenarian pop stars, superwoke showbiz riff-raff, snouts-in-the-trough politicians and doubtful billionaires. They’re welcome to one another.

Nonetheless, no matter you consider the Sussexes’ unilateral declaration of independence, there’s little question it has contributed enormously to the gaiety of the nation. Simply sit again and revel in it.

By no means having been a monarchist, I hardly ever take any discover of royal tittle-tattle. However over the weekend, I’ve savoured each cough and spit. The satan, as all the time, is within the element.

Frankly, it’s troublesome to know the place to begin. I haven’t stopped laughing for days.

There seems to be no restrict to Meghan’s self-absorption and obsession with privateness, when it fits her.

In accordance with one paper, we should always have noticed that the couple have been aspiring to do a Captain Oates once they took each their canine to Canada for his or her six-week Christmas vacation.

Royal ‘sources’ confided that Meghan wouldn’t have contemplated subjecting her pet beagle and black Labrador to such a gruelling, nine-hour airplane journey if she hadn’t been planning an prolonged steer clear of Britain. The beagle known as Man, and was rescued from a Kentucky swamp earlier than Meghan adopted him. Oh, the solar shines vivid on my previous Kentucky swamp . . .

However we’re not allowed to know something concerning the Labrador. The couple have by no means launched the identify of the canine, which they acquired in 2018. We’re not even advised whether or not it’s male or feminine.

What’s the large secret? Has the Lab ticked the field marked ‘no publicity’? Is Meghan nervous that if its identification is made public, it will likely be hounded (so to talk) by the puparazzi?

Is she involved that each time the Lab goes walkies it must put on a baseball cap and sun shades and be surrounded by burly minders — like Madonna, when she goes jogging. There was additionally a hilarious report about Harry’s makes an attempt to cross himself off as one of many locals on Vancouver Island.

In accordance with the proprietor of a house decor retailer, whereas searching for Christmas decorations, the Prince pulled a blue woolly hat down over his eyes and effected a horrible Canadian accent.

On a small island, the place everybody is aware of everybody else, he was doomed to failure, particularly as he was accompanied by an in depth safety officer. He couldn’t have been extra conspicuous if he tried.

He would possibly simply as effectively have dressed up as a Mountie and began singing I’m A Lumberjack, I want I’d been a Princess, similar to my pricey Mama . . .

The store’s proprietor mentioned: ‘I thought there was something familiar about him, even though I could barely see his face.’

Then the penny dropped. ‘Oh, my God, you’re Prince Andrew!’ You couldn’t make it up. And talking of shut safety officers, it was reported that the couple’s taxpayer-funded safety element may very well be downgraded as soon as they flip their again on royal duties. They gained’t be left ‘unguarded’, nevertheless, though their safety officers will now carry Tasers as an alternative of shooters.

Thank God, we have been nervous sick.

By no means thoughts that the Outdated Invoice suppose nothing of leaving the remainder of us unguarded. I’ve been making an attempt to think about the top-level assembly on the Yard to evaluate the couple’s safety preparations.

As Residence Secretary Priti Flamingo says, the concept Meghan has been compelled out of Britain by racism is past absurd, writes RICHARD LITTLEJOHN

‘Now listen up. The fifth floor have decreed that security for the Duke and Duchess of Suffolk must be downgraded concomitant to the reduction in their royal commitments. Any suggestions? Yes, Hollis.’

‘Why don’t we swap their safety officers’ weapons for Tasers? That ought to ship out the fitting message.’ ‘Excellent idea. In fact, let ’em make do with truncheons and whistles. And as an alternative of half a dozen Vary Rovers, in future they are often accompanied in all places by a bobby on a bicycle.’

Nonetheless, they shouldn’t be in a lot hazard in laid-back Canada, which seems to be sure to be their vacation spot for the forseeable.

Meghan has introduced by way of ‘friends’ that she gained’t stay within the U.S. whereas the evil Donald Trump stays President.

Don’t you simply love the conceitedness of the lady, presuming to inform 327 million People who they’re allowed to elect?

Humorous how she gained’t stay in a rustic run by ‘racist’ Trump, however sucks as much as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who has been caught out blacking up, not as soon as however a number of occasions.

She’s additionally enjoying the sufferer card for all it’s value — these ‘friends’ once more threatening a warts ’n’ all interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she’s going to smear the Royal Household as racist and sexist, until she will get the settlement she desires.

As Residence Secretary Priti Flamingo says, the concept Meghan has been compelled out of Britain by racism is past absurd.

Possibly the makers of The Crown can rent Ms Markle to play herself in a film model — with Chris Evans as Harry and Al Jolson as Trudeau. Nailed on for a Greatest Actress Oscar, I’d have thought.

Lastly, I beloved the story which mentioned that, reasonably than studying concerning the couple’s announcement from TV, Her Maj learn it first on her iPad.

I couldn’t assist smiling. For my mum’s 91st birthday final summer time, I purchased her a brand new iPad. She now sits up half the night time studying Mail On-line. Possibly our 93-year-old Queen does the identical.

In the meantime, I’ve visions of the state of affairs room at Sandringham being kitted out with one of many big screens you see in White Home battle rooms, just like the time they took out Osama Bin Laden.

You’ll be able to simply think about Her Maj sitting there in a bomber jacket with the royal crest on her chest, directing operations, as Basic Sir Alan Fitztightly informs her: ‘Ma’am, we have now a drone in situ over Vancouver Island and have eyeballs on the goal. We await your directions . . .’