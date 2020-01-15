Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra cast in Russo brothers’ Amazon Prime series Citadel

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra will lead the forged of Citadel, a brand new world spy collection for Amazon Prime Video.

The collection, which is being govt produced by the Russo brothers, has been described as a “multi-layered global series.”

What this implies exactly remains to be just a little unclear, however it’s understood that along with being a “US mothership” model of the present, there may also be a number of native language variations in international locations equivalent to India, Italy and Mexico – all tying into the primary collection.

Bodyguard actor Madden and Indian famous person Chopra are the primary names to be hooked up to the venture – with each set to look within the US model.

Particular plot particulars, past the truth that the collection will revolve around the globe of espionage, are nonetheless beneath wraps, however the present is anticipated to be on a slightly massive scale – hardly shocking given Avengers: Endgame administrators the Russo brothers’ involvement.

The writing staff for the present contains Mission Not possible writers Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner (Venom), and Scott Rosenberg (Excessive Constancy).

The venture was first introduced in the summertime of 2018, with Amazon saying, “All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.”