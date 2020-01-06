Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick Pringles are coming for the Super Bowl

What can convey life to a boring tremendous bowl recreation for Rick and Morty followers? It’s Pickle Rick Pringles, Morty!

Like the last word genius he’s, Rick Sanchez has taken his “pickle” recreation to the subsequent degree and change into Pickle Rick Pringles. A “Pringle Rick”, one may say! In case you are a Rick and Morty fan like me, it is advisable seize your self a can of those Pringles!

No, severely, the official Twitter account of Pringles has introduced that they’ve teamed up with Grownup Swim to launch Pickle-Rick flavored Pringles.

Take a look at the tweet under saying the Rick and Morty-themed Pringles!

This newest creation from Pringles will take off on Feb. 2, which additionally occurs to be the beginning date of Tremendous Bowl 2020, that means there’s going to be a business for the chips, as effectively. The publish shared by Pringles additionally makes a reference to Dimension 54.

In line with Laughing Squid, the amazingly detailed can of Pickle Rick Pringles will probably be made obtainable within the US proper after the business airs for a similar. The advert will probably be about 30 seconds lengthy. So far as the style is worried, Pringles goes to “test the limits” with this one, in accordance with the report.

And, though the Pickle Rick can appear to have “Special Edition” written on it, it can last more than Tremendous Bowl. Jill King, senior VP, advertising and marketing, of Grownup Swim has revealed in a press release that the partnership between these two manufacturers is one yr lengthy! Put together to stack them up whilst you can!

In case you possibly can’t keep in mind, Pickle Rick was featured in Rick and Morty‘s third season, third episode. In the identical, Rick turns himself right into a pickle to keep away from going to remedy with the remainder of his household however the day seems to be means weirder and actually, disgusting, as a pickle for Rick than he had imagined.

Will you strive Pickle Rick flavored Pringles? We are going to certainly give it a strive when they’re out. Within the meantime, meet up with Rick and Morty season four on Grownup Swim.

P.S., extra new episodes are coming quickly! Maintain a watch right here for updates.