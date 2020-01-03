Ricki Lake goes into 2020 freer than ever earlier than!

In an emotional Instagram put up, the 51-year-old revealed on Wednesday she has been at-times “suicidal” over her “debilitating” hair loss, which she has been affected by in a “quiet hell” for nearly 30 years.

Associated: Ricki Lake Reveals Her Ex-Husband’s Battle With Bipolar Dysfunction

Kicking off the prolonged caption, the Emmy Award recipient penned:

“Liberated and Free, Me.

First issues first,

I’m not sick. (THANK GOD.) I’m not having a mid-life disaster. nor am I having a psychological breakdown, although I’ve been struggling.

Struggling largely in silence on and off for nearly 30 years.

AND I’m lastly able to share my secret.”

She continued, delving deeper into the feelings she has been “struggling” with over time:

“Deep breath Ricki…. Right here goes….. I’ve been combating hair loss for many of my grownup life.

It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, miserable, lonely, all of the issues. There have been a number of occasions the place I’ve even felt suicidal over it. Virtually nobody in my life knew the extent of deep ache and trauma I used to be experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over time knew my reality.

I do know that by sharing my reality, I will probably be putting a chord with so so many ladies and men. I’m not alone on this and my aim is to assist others whereas on the similar time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I’ve been residing in.”

Wow. We are able to solely think about how painful that will need to have been. So how did her hair loss start? Her starring position within the 1988 movie adaption of Hairspray:

“Ever since I performed Tracy Turnblad within the unique Hairspray again in 1988 and so they triple-processed and teased my then wholesome virgin hair each 2 weeks throughout filming, my hair was by no means the identical. (Sure, that was all my very own hair within the movie.) From Hairspray to Hairless. 🙁 In my case, I consider my hair loss was on account of many elements, yo-yo weight-reduction plan, hormonal contraception, radical weight fluctuations over time, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions. Working as expertise on varied exhibits and films, whether or not DWTS or my speak present, additionally took its toll on my tremendous hair.”

Ch-ch-check out the complete IG put up (under) and an prolonged Fb message for extra on her journey:

View this put up on Instagram Liberated and Free, Me. First issues first, I’m not sick. (THANK GOD.) I’m not having a mid-life disaster. nor am I having a psychological breakdown, although I’ve been struggling. Struggling largely in silence on and off for nearly 30 years. AND I’m lastly able to share my secret. Deep breath Ricki…. Right here goes….. I’ve been combating hair loss for many of my grownup life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, miserable, lonely, all of the issues. There have been a number of occasions the place I’ve even felt suicidal over it. Virtually nobody in my life knew the extent of deep ache and trauma I used to be experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over time knew my reality. I do know that by sharing my reality, I will probably be putting a chord with so so many ladies and men. I’m not alone on this and my aim is to assist others whereas on the similar time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I’ve been residing in. Ever since I performed Tracy Turnblad within the unique Hairspray again in 1988 and so they triple-processed and teased my then wholesome virgin hair each 2 weeks throughout filming, my hair was by no means the identical. (Sure, that was all my very own hair within the movie.) From Hairspray to Hairless. 🙁 In my case, I consider my hair loss was on account of many elements, yo-yo weight-reduction plan, hormonal contraception, radical weight fluctuations over time, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions. Working as expertise on varied exhibits and films, whether or not DWTS or my speak present, additionally took its toll on my tremendous hair. I obtained used to carrying extensions, actually simply during the last decade. All totally different sorts, tried all of them, those which can be glued on, the tape-ins, the clip ins, after which into a complete hair system that I hated, and eventually to a singular answer that basically did work fairly properly for me for the final four or 5 years. I attempted wigs on a number of events however by no means may get used to them. All of it felt pretend and I used to be tremendous self-conscious and uncomfortable. I’ve been to many medical doctors, gotten steroid pictures in my head, taking all of the dietary supplements after which some. My hair would get well after which shed once more. It was maddening. To learn extra: please go to my Fb web page. ❤️ A put up shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:25am PST

WOW!! Ricki, you’re so courageous. Thanks for sharing your story with us all!!

In case you or somebody you realize is contemplating suicide, please contact the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]