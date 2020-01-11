Ricky Gervais read out his Golden Globes monologue to his brother to get his verdict

At his semi-detached council home, painter and decorator Bob Gervais is in an expansive temper.

‘You wouldn’t wish to come right here at Christmas,’ he says with a chuckle. ‘There are a lot of us.’

In whole, 17 of the Gervais clan gathered on this £350,000 home on the sting of an property in Wokingham, Berkshire, over the festive season, together with Bob, 69, his grown-up son and daughter and their kids. Additionally there was Bob’s youthful brother Ricky — sure that’s Ricky Gervais.

Bob says Ricky arrived with a script of his now notorious Golden Globes monologue which he learn out to him to get his verdict. For, unlikely because it might sound, Ricky thinks there is no such thing as a one on earth who’s funnier than Bob.

As Ricky mentioned just a few years in the past on the At the moment present in America: ‘The funniest particular person I do know is my brother Bob. He was the largest affect on my rising up.

‘He’s 11 years older than me so he’s a fatter, balder model of me, with no restrictions. He’s all the time been humorous, and I’ve all the time wished to be humorous like him.

‘He could just go into any room and say whatever he wanted. He doesn’t care who he’s speaking to. I’ve all the time admired that.’

The hundreds of thousands who loved his monologue aimed squarely on the Hollywood elite on Sunday evening will attest that Ricky emulates his elder brother’s comedian fearlessness with nice success. Bob, although, is modest about his life.

‘I’m 69 and I’m nonetheless going out doing the identical,’ says Bob, gesturing at his paint-splattered trousers.

Did Bob write any gags for the Globes monologue? ‘No, no, I’m not allowed,’ mentioned Bob. ‘I’ve seen on YouTube a few of what he mentioned. I don’t know who many of the actors are he was speaking about, however I do know Leonardo DiCaprio. He was in Titanic, wasn’t he?’ (Ricky mentioned of DiCaprio: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio turned up to the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.’)

That there’s a gulf of their relative fortunes is clear. Bob’s child brother is price £100 million — his stand-up present has simply offered out globally, to a tune of £four million price of ticket gross sales.

Ricky, and his long-term associate Jane Fallon, divide their time between a big home in Hampstead, North London, and a spot on New York’s Higher East Facet.

He rose to fame with The Workplace in 2001, scored a second hit with Extras in 2005, appeared in varied movie comedies, toured and made the acclaimed Netflix collection Afterlife, lately signing a £30 million take care of the leisure big.

He additionally loved tweaking the noses of Hollywood’s elite final Sunday on the Globes — his fifth time within the internet hosting position and, he guarantees, his final.

As he mentioned to the Hollywood Reporter: ‘Do I pander to the 200 privileged egos in the room, or do I try to entertain a global audience of 200 million sitting at home who aren’t successful awards? Effectively, no contest. I attempt to make it a spectator sport.’

They will’t say they didn’t know what to anticipate — on the awards in 2016 he mentioned: ‘I like to drink as much as the next man, unless the next man is Mel Gibson.’

This time round, he informed the viewers bluntly: ‘You say you’re woke however the corporations you’re employed for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS began a streaming service you’d name your agent, wouldn’t you?

‘So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no place to lecture the general public about something. You understand nothing about the true world. Most of you spent much less time in class than Greta Thunberg.’

Leonardo DiCaprio was the goal of one of many largest jokes. ‘As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood, practically three hours lengthy,’ he grinned, ‘Leonardo DCaprio attended the premiere and by the top his date was too outdated for him.’ Because the digicam panned to a clearly embarrassed DiCaprio, ruthless Gervais caught the boot in additional: ‘Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on Leo, mate. You are practically 50, son!’

For if there’s one factor Ricky prides himself on is that he’s firmly in contact together with his roots.

Ricky Dene Gervais, born in June 1961, was raised in a council home in Studying. His dad and mom met in the course of the struggle — his father was a Canadian serviceman — and eldest brother Larry was born in 1945. Then got here sister Marsha, who’s 72, then Bob, adopted by Ricky.

Larry, a instructor, lived in Glasgow and died final summer time.

Dad Jerry was a labourer who left the home at 5.30am daily for a constructing website. His late mom Eva was a wisecracking, sarcastic presence, in accordance with Ricky: ‘She had a great sense of humour, an opinion on everything, and didn’t thoughts what she mentioned — so long as it wasn’t in entrance of the neighbours.’

Ricky’s sister Marsha, who lives 40 minutes away from Bob in Thatcham, informed the Mail this week: ‘When we were growing up, we all took the mickey out of each other. Ricky’s angle is he doesn’t care what you say about him so why do you have to care what he says about you? My nephew informed him he was an fool at Christmas and he’s solely six.’

Marsha added that whereas individuals assume Ricky should reside in Hollywood, he’s really very a lot tied to Berkshire, the place he grew up.

She mentioned: ‘He always comes home. He came for my 70th and he comes to weddings and for Christmas. Everything is a joke to Ricky, except animals. He won’t make a joke out of cruelty to animals.’

The age hole meant Ricky needed to shout to be heard at dwelling — however was additionally slightly spoiled. He mentioned: ‘I’m nearer to my brother’s son in age than I’m to him. I used to be eight when his son was born. I keep in mind saying to my mum, after I was about 11 or 12: “Why are the others so much older than me?” And she or he went: “Because you were a mistake.” ’

Cash was tight, and Ricky’s mum labored for a listing agency. He mentioned: ‘She would get me what I wanted. I didn’t realise she would pay for it over the following 12 months. Then, after I acquired to college, I began to understand everybody had greater than me. I felt sorry for them — I’d by no means be jealous of wealth.’

He added: ‘The worst factor to be in my household was boring. Mum was humorous, in an Alan Bennett approach, and Dad was sarcastic, laughing within the face of adversity.

‘Bob was all the time humorous — the actually cool child you wished to be like, all the time saying the issues everybody was too scared to say and getting away with it.

‘That should have influenced me, as a result of ever since I’ve tried to see how far I can go whereas letting individuals understand it’s from a great place, that it’s all about empathy and heat.’

His mom died in 2001 after a ‘horrendous’ year-long battle with lung most cancers.

He informed Desert Island Discs that even in the mean time of devastation, the Gervais household have been nonetheless joking. He mentioned: ‘We have been organising the funeral and the vicar mentioned to my brother: “So tell me about your mother; what was she like?”

‘And my brother, simply winding up the vicar, mentioned: “She was a keen racist.” And the vicar mentioned: “I can’t say that!” So Bob went: “Oh, OK then . . . she liked gardening.” ’

‘I wouldn’t [joke about] another person’s mum’s funeral — that’s the distinction. However I don’t assume there are any taboos in humour.’

He was 39 when he wrote The Workplace — David Brent was the identify of a portray and adorning good friend of his brother — and 40 by the point he turned rich.

He has mentioned: ‘I have money, fame and access. But I’ve nonetheless acquired the identical values, the soundness of the identical girlfriend, similar pals.’

And, after all, his household to maintain him anchored in the true world in Berkshire — and encourage him to maintain on saying the unsayable.