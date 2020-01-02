Ricky Gervais says he’s ‘not transphobic’ amid criticism of past Caitlyn Jenner joke

By David Lawrance For Dailymail.com

He famously poked enjoyable at Caitlyn Jenner throughout his fourth time internet hosting the Golden Globes, in 2016.

And now Ricky Gervais, 58, is answering critics who’ve accused the comic of being ‘transphobic,’ in his cowl story for The Hollywood Reporter this month.

‘I simply say I am not [transphobic],’ Ricky mentioned he tells his accusers forward of his fifth time internet hosting the awards on Sunday.

The notorious 2016 gag concerned Gervais quipping that whereas Jenner had ‘proven nice bravery’ in brazenly transitioning into a lady, ‘she did not do quite a bit for girls drivers’.

In February 2015, Jenner was concerned in a deadly multiple-vehicle collision, by which one lady, Kim Howe, was killed.

Prosecutors declined to file prison prices within the case.

Nonetheless, the star of The Workplace claimed his joke was ‘misunderstood’.

‘I used to be very cautious that the joke was about her being a foul driver. The joke was about stereotypes. I began off being accurately inclusive saying she’s courageous, breaking down boundaries. After which I [said] she did not do quite a bit for girls drivers.’

When requested if he had any explicit targets for this yr’s jokes, the comedian replied, ‘I do not suppose this time [any] people are [in the firing line].

‘I feel I am going to go after the final neighborhood.’

And when requested if there was anybody he regretted concentrating on for ridicule prior to now, he admitted, ‘Yeah, Tim Allen.’

‘The joke was him and Tom Hanks. So I got here out and mentioned, “Our next two presenters, the first has won five Oscars, combined box office of five billion dollars. And the other, Tim Allen.”‘

‘I feel he took it improper.’

The Golden Globes are airing on NBC on Sunday night time eight/ET 5/PT.