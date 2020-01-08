Ricky Gervais vows he’ll never host the Golden Globes again

Ricky Gervais has vowed that he won’t ever host the Golden Globes once more after sparking outrage along with his controversial monologue.

Regardless of followers calling for him to return subsequent yr, the actor, 58, took to Twitter to reply by claiming it is ‘by no means gonna occur.’

It got here after Ricky divided viewers along with his expletive-laden monologue at Sunday’s awards, which noticed him skewer the ‘woke’ Hollywood tradition and go away visitors shocked along with his controversial tackle subjects starting from ISIS to Jeffrey Epstein.

Not an opportunity! Ricky Gervais has vowed that he won’t ever host the Golden Globes once more after sparking outrage along with his controversial monologue (pictured arriving within the UK on Tuesday)

Ricky took to social media on Monday to reply to an article which featured followers demanding he return because the host subsequent yr.

Maintaining his response to the purpose he merely wrote: ‘By no means gonna occur.’

It got here after Ricky lastly arrived again within the UK on Tuesday following his journey to LA to host the Golden Globes.

Nope! Responding to an article that includes followers demanding he return to host the present, Ricky saved his response to the purpose

Explosive: It got here after Ricky divided viewers along with his expletive-laden monologue at Sunday’s awards, which noticed him skewer the ‘woke’ Hollywood tradition

Swell: Ricky had shared a couple of phrases of thanks on Monday following his internet hosting duties on the annual awards present over the weekend

Hours earlier he had additionally taken to social media to thank followers for his or her response to his internet hosting gig, however implied he was glad the night time was over regardless of saying he ‘had a blast’ on the night time.

He wrote: ‘Thanks for all of your superb feedback about my Golden Globes monologue. Greatest response ever and meaning quite a bit to me.’

‘I had a blast however thank f*** it is over, so I can get again to my actual job of modifying #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not Conflict.’

On Sunday Ricky sparked gasps from the A-Checklist visitors in attendance for the Golden Globes as he slammed the ‘woke’ Hollywood tradition in his opening monologue.

Daring: Throughout the eight minute speech, Ricky roasted Hollywood’s ‘woke’ tradition earlier than rallying towards the brand new model of company giants dominating Tinsel City

Throughout the eight minute speech – alongside declaring it was his fifth and ultimate time internet hosting the awards – Gervais railed towards the brand new model of company giants dominating Tinsel City.

Ricky Gervais’ most controversial Golden Globes jokes – You say you are woke however the firms you’re employed for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS began a streaming service you’d name your agent, would not you? – As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood – almost three hours lengthy. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the top his date was too outdated for him. Even Prince Andrew is like ‘come on Leo, mate’ – I got here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman – [Afterlife] is a present a few man who needs to kill himself as a result of his spouse died of most cancers and it is nonetheless extra enjoyable than this. Spoiler alert, season two is on the best way so he did not kill himself…similar to Jeffrey Epstein. I do know he is your pal, I do not care – [Birdbox is] a film the place folks survive by performing like they do not see a factor. Kind of like working for Harvey Weinstein – It was an enormous yr for paedophile motion pictures. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes – The world obtained to see James Corden as a fats p****. He was additionally within the film Cats, however no person noticed that – Dame Judi Dench defended [Cats] saying it was the function she was born to play as a result of she loves nothing higher than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her [expletive] – You are in no place to lecture the general public about something. You recognize nothing about the true world. Most of you spent much less time at school than Greta Thunberg

‘Apple roared into the TV recreation with The Morning Present,’ he stated, ‘an excellent drama in regards to the significance of dignity and doing the correct factor…. made by an organization that runs sweat retailers in China.’

Mockingly, Apple boss Tim Prepare dinner appeared like a sweat store himself as all eyes – and video cameras – turned to him within the viewers.

Ricky additionally suggested these receiving awards to keep away from making political speeches as a result of ‘you are in no place to the general public about something.’

He added: ‘In the event you win, come up, settle for your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off.’

In a single second which shocked the celebrities within the crowd, Gervais made a pointed comment in regards to the demise of paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

He stated: ‘[Netflix series Afterlife] is a present a few man who needs to kill himself …. Spoiler alert, season two is on the best way so he did not kill himself…similar to Jeffrey Epstein.’

Because the viewers gasped, he doubled down on the remarks, saying: ‘Shut up. I do know he is your pal, however I do not care.’

Gervais, additionally took a swipe on the #MeToo period, as he hosted the awards for the primary time for the reason that motion got here to prominence.

He stated there was all kinds of stars within the room, they usually all have one factor in widespread: ‘They’re all afraid of Ronan Farrow,’ Gervais stated.

New Yorker author Farrow performed a key function in outing sexual misconduct in Hollywood and exposing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Later within the present, Gervais launched a clip for the movie Birdbox, describing it as ‘a film the place folks survive by performing like they do not see a factor. Kind of like working for Harvey Weinstein.’

Gervais additionally mocked what he described as ‘paedophile motion pictures.’

‘Taking of all you perverts, it was an enormous yr for paedophile motion pictures. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes,’ he stated earlier than breaking down at his personal joke.

‘Shut up,’ he informed the shocked crowd, ‘I do not care.’

Savage: Ricky additionally suggested these receiving awards to keep away from making political speeches as a result of ‘you are in no place to the general public about something’

His behaviour earned a divided response from viewers, with many fast to flood social media with hilarious memes poking enjoyable on the stars’ reactions.

‘This mans obtained extra of a spread and harm yield to him than a f**king intercontinental ballistic missile,’ wrote one Twitter consumer, approvingly.

One other added: ‘Man of the folks,’ one Twitter consumer wrote. ‘Thanks for saying what wanted to be stated.’

‘Thanks @rickygervais!!!!! Suck it Hollywood,’ one other tweeter wrote.

‘I do not watch award reveals and never into the movie star scene,’ one tweeter admitted, ‘however boy did #RickyGervais skewer everybody. Wow.’ He then added a meme studying ‘pictures fired.’

Twitter customers have been fast to specific approval and shock on the approach Ricky Gervais roasted Hollywood throughout his opening monologue on Sunday’s Golden Globes

Ricky’s Hollywood roasting was not universally beloved on social media, with many outraged viewers taking to Twitter to specific their anger.

‘Cannot consider Ricky Gervais has managed to persuade most of the people that he is not a part of the elite he is criticising,’ one tweeter wrote. ‘A man who makes racist, homophobic jokes and mocks the disabled and the poor is instantly a working class hero?’

‘The #GoldenGlobes temper was already sober due to an impeachment, risk of battle with Iran and Australian bush fires. The very last thing anybody wanted was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked,’ Los Angeles Occasions TV critic Lorraine Ali wrote.

‘Ricky Gervais telling folks to not make political statements on the #GoldenGlobes is in itself a political assertion,’ one Twitter consumer identified. ‘Passive acceptance of the established order is political, silence within the face of oppression is a political assertion.’

Outrageous: Ricky’s Hollywood roasting was not universally beloved on social media, with many outraged viewers taking to Twitter to specific their anger

It was the fifth time Gervais has emceed the gala, after beforehand fronting the present from 2010 to 2012 and as soon as once more in 2016.

When discussing the troublesome balancing act of internet hosting an awards present, he admitted that nobody was secure from his witty phrases.

‘I do not assume this time [any] people are [in the firing line],’ he informed The Hollywood Reporter final week.