Rico Nasty – “IDGAF”

Would you like Rico Nasty to tear into each track like a vicious, bloodthirsty killer? Nicely guess what? She doesn’t give a fuck. As promised, Rico has launched a brand new track in the present day. Titled “IDGAF,” it's constructed round softly echoing electrical piano sounds and finds the DMV rapper in melodious sing-song mode.

It's a departure from the sound of final 12 months's Anger Administration and its 2018 predecessor Nasty , however the perspective is similar. Her vocals generally revealing flashes of that signature uncooked depth, Rico spends many of the runtime freely distributing taunts like, “Me and my bitches got the ball, you the monkey in the middle.” Keep in mind when Drake sweetly cooed, “Bitch, I ' m the man “? It's like that, besides delivered by a voice way more ferocious than Aubrey Graham’s.

“Go to sleep with me on loop you’ll feel better in the morning,” advises Rico on Twitter. You may take your first cross on “IDGAF” beneath.

Revisit our 2018 interview with Rico Nasty right here.