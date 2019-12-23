Ricochet Questions Why He’s Up For ‘Break Out Award’ After Over 15 Years In The Business

Ricochet had an excellent 2019 and in a number of method he broke out within the WWE Universe. He’s removed from a rookie.

The One And Solely seen that he’s up for a Break Out Famous person of the yr in WWE. He discovered this moderately humorous since he’s been within the enterprise a lot nearer to twenty years than one.

It’s humorous how in my 16th & 17th yr wrestling/sports activities entrainment I’m nonetheless “breaking out”. Thanks to all my followers and the haters, with out you I wouldn’t be right here. It’s been a wild, loopy, hella enjoyable journey to this point. Let’s see what the longer term [email protected] @WWE

It’s humorous how WWE categorizes some awards, particularly the “Break Out” ones. Ricochet achieved lots earlier than coming to WWE. He was a King and a Prince Puma. Now he might be a Break Out Famous person as soon as once more. Odds are he’ll settle for the award anyway.