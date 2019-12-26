Ricochet Warns Fans Not To Twist Statements After Controversy

Ricochet labored very laborious to make his method to WWE. Then he was nominated for this 12 months’s Breakthrough Award on WWE Backstage.

The One And Solely tweeted out a message asking when his breakthrough will cease. He appears to be racking up the accolades, however he’s additionally a seasoned veteran in some ways.

Ricochet wished to make clear his statements. He was pleased to obtain this nomination and didn’t need folks to “turn it into something it’s not.”

Let me state that this was one thing that I used to be pleased about. So to everybody attempting to show it into one thing that it isn’t. Please cease.

Ricochet will proceed on and maybe he’ll win the general greatest Male Famous person Of The Yr award quickly sufficient. Till that occurs that is nonetheless a reasonably cool commendation that his laborious work is certainly being observed.