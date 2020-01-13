Ride the Rockies 2020 route will start and end in Durango in tour of southwest Colorado

The Denver Submit’s annual Journey the Rockies bicycle tour shall be returning to southwest Colorado for its 35th version, beginning and ending in Durango and taking riders 418 miles over six days via the cities of Cortez, Ridgway, Ouray and — for the primary time — Norwood.

The journey, which final visited southwest Colorado in 2017, runs from Sunday, June 14, to Friday, June 19, and would require riders who full the complete course to climb roughly 28,484 toes of elevation. It’s the third straight 12 months the course will run in a big loop as a substitute of point-to-point. The route will even sometimes take riders off the pavement and into packed grime.

The route additionally contains smaller loop days that begin and finish in the identical cities or cities, permitting some riders the prospect to relaxation and easing transport between cities. Riders will start the route in Durango with a 73-mile loop that takes riders via the Southern Ute Reservation, via the La Plata Mountains and alongside the Animas River. Day 5 will embrace a loop in Ridgway.

Day 2’s course will take riders 69 miles from Durango to Cortez over three,610 toes and can embrace Mesa Verde Nationwide Park. Day three will push riders 101 miles from Cortez to Norwood, by far the longest day, and require 6,448 toes of climbing — which features a summit over Lizard Head Move. Day four shall be a welcome relaxation day of types, with 40 miles and a couple of,990 toes of climbing over the Dallas Divide from Norwood to Ridgway. Day 5 will take rider 50 miles and four,196 toes via Ridgway Park, Uncompahgre Plateau and supply views of the San Juan Mountains.

Journey organizers this 12 months have additionally included one-day and two-day journey choices originally of the tour throughout the Durango stage and Durango to Cortez.

Contributors will even have the choice of both a 62- or 79-mile prologue from Durango to Pagosa Springs that features three,470 toes or four,750 toes of elevation achieve.

The ultimate stage from Ouray again to Durango is not going to be simple. Riders will pedal alongside U.S. 550, providing riders a few of Colorado’s most gorgeous views, steepest climbs and sheer drop-offs within the San Juan Mountains. All informed, riders will achieve greater than 7,600 toes whereas traversing Purple Mountain Move, Molas Move and Coal Financial institution Move.

Offered by Journey the Rockies The Journey the Rockies 2020 route map exhibiting the looping course from Durango via Cortez, Norwood, Ridgway and Ouray.

“For 35 years, Ride The Rockies has showcased some of the best places to visit, quaint backroad towns, beautiful mountain passes and iconic landscapes. This year is no different. We are thrilled to welcome Norwood as a new host community and taking riders to a new place we haven’t experienced as a tour,” Journey the Rockies tour director Deirdre Moynihan stated in an announcement.

The occasion, based in 1986, attracts roughly 2,000 cyclists from throughout the age spectrum from a lot of the 50 states and quite a few international nations. Funds raised from the occasion profit The Denver Submit Neighborhood Basis, which then donates these funds to non-profit entities in Colorado. Registration is open and out there on first-come, first-serve foundation. Tour officers say a cease in a city delivers $250,000 in financial affect. In every host city, the Basis additionally presents a $three,000 grant to a non-profit group, often with a deal with youth training, biking security and rising entry for low-income members.