“Ridiculous”: Brett Lee Slams ICC’s Decision To Ban Kagiso Rabada

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has slammed ICC’s resolution to droop South Africa fast Kagiso Rabada for one Take a look at as a consequence of his overenthusiastic wicket celebration after dismissing Joe Root in the course of the third Take a look at. Brett Lee mentioned that whereas Rabada has pushed the boundaries earlier than however banning him for “over celebrating” is “ridiculous”. “I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don’t agree @ICC,” Lee mentioned in a tweet.

Lee joined Michael Vaughan and South Africa head coach Mark Boucher in saying that feelings typically “overflow” on the cricket discipline when two groups are enjoying laborious towards one another and going for the win.

Lee’s remarks come after Proteas pacer Rabada obtained one demerit level for his celebration after Root dismissal. After clean-bowling the England captain with a fiery supply on the primary day of the third Take a look at at St George’s Park on Thursday, Rabada celebrated loudly and passionately.

That earned him a degree one punishment for “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”.

He didn’t contest the cost. His penalty of a fantastic of 15 per cent of his match price and one demerit level meant he had piled up 4 factors which led to the one-match ban.

Rabada will miss the fourth and remaining Take a look at of the continued collection towards England.