Rielly injury leaves Leafs defence corps, which now includes Sandin, in world of hurt

No Morgan Rielly, no Jake Muzzin, no drawback?

Yeah, certain.

The Maple Leafs are in bother on the blue line. Huge time.

With all due respect, Rasmus Sandin received’t swoop in from the Toronto Marlies and remedy the Leafs’ defensive ills.

Sandin has earned his promotion from the Marlies, little doubt. However the Leafs had been content material with letting him proceed to develop with the American Hockey League group after Sandin dominated for Sweden on the 2020 world junior championship.

That modified on Monday, when the Leafs introduced that Rielly, who had a CT scan within the afternoon, suffered a damaged foot and will probably be re-assessed in eight weeks by the membership’s medical employees.

Rielly blocked a shot within the first interval of the lopsided loss Sunday evening towards the Florida Panthers, and although Toronto’s greatest defenceman departed the sport for a short stretch, he returned.

The limp that Rielly had as he exited the BB&T Middle after the sport was a harbinger of the information that was to return.

Rielly was positioned on injured reserve, becoming a member of Muzzin, who has missed the previous seven video games after breaking his proper foot in New Jersey towards the Devils on Dec. 27. Don’t count on Muzzin, who was persevering with to put on a strolling boot as he joined his Leafs teammates on the one-game journey to Florida, again any time quickly.

The Rielly harm comes with the Leafs in a three-game tailspin, marked with the porous defensive effort towards the Panthers, throughout which Florida chased Frederik Andersen and didn’t relent, lighting up Michael Hutchinson as properly.

Whereas Rielly wasn’t placing up the offensive numbers he did final season when he was a contender for the Norris Trophy, that the Leafs will probably be required to not solely get by, however win, with out him doesn’t bode properly. Already having to take care of taking part in by means of a lower-body harm, Rielly was tapped to play in all conditions, and leads the Leafs in ice time at 24 minutes 15 seconds a sport.

It wasn’t sufficient, apparently, that the Leafs had been lacking Muzzin’s bodily attributes (and his total contributions as properly — Muzzin is second amongst Leafs in ice time at 21 minutes 21 seconds).

The Leafs will probably be counting on different defencemen, not simply Sandin, to step into the void. Now can be a superb time to see an uptick within the play of Tyson Barrie, who has supplied some offence beneath Keefe however has struggled when the Leafs don’t have the puck.

It’s on all the defencemen to buckle down — although we might have stated as a lot had Rielly been wholesome, contemplating the inconsistencies which have arisen.

Justin Holl has been a revelation, however he has to take his sport to a different degree. Ditto for Travis Dermott, who doubtless would have been in a greater place had he not missed the primary 13 video games of the season with a shoulder harm.

Then there’s the pairing of Martin Marincin and Cody Ceci.

And have we talked about that the defensive sport has to get a tightening at a time when the goaltending has not been terrific, from both the No. 1 Andersen or his backup?

Maybe together with his top-two minute males out, Leafs basic supervisor Kyle Dubas goes deeper into investigating the commerce market to discover a defenceman with expertise.

Sandin, fortunately, received’t be going utterly unaware when the Leafs play host to the Devils on Tuesday evening to start out a three-game dwelling stand that precedes the bye week and all-star weekend.

The Leafs determined Sandin wanted extra seasoning with the Marlies after he performed within the first six video games of the season, a stint that ended with an exclamation mark when he was run over by Detroit Pink Wings ahead Justin Abdelkader throughout a sport on Oct. 12.

To his finish, Sandin went to the American Hockey League and excelled for the Marlies. He’s potential to maneuver the puck and the heads-up means he performs needs to be helpful in Sheldon Keefe’s system.

However even when Sandin does his half for the Leafs, the double losses of Rielly and Muzzin are going to be tough to beat.

All of the whereas, the Leafs’ spot within the Atlantic Division is something however cemented.

The Leafs have the flexibility to proper themselves. The 15 wins in Keefe’s first 23 video games weren’t accidentally.

With out Rielly, who performed in all however 22 video games in his first six seasons with the Leafs, there’s going to should be blue-line enchancment throughout the board.

We’re about to study whether or not that’s an excessive amount of to ask.

