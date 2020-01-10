Right time to make films based on LGBTQ love stories is now, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann KhurranaPR Handout

With seven again to again blockbusters, Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly one of many most interesting performers we’ve within the trade at the moment. The actor is presently basking within the success of his newest flick Baala. He’ll subsequent be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, which shall be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The actor shall be seen taking part in a gay man, a job which has not been explored in Hindi movies.

Ayushmann believes that there couldn’t be a greater time to movie primarily based on the LGBTQ neighborhood. “I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema. Also, when the Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationship, this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community,” the actor stated.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada SaavdhanTwitter

When requested about what conjures up him to decide on totally different and out of the field tales, the 35-year-old actor stated that everybody aspires to create an area for themselves and he has his personal. “I have made my own space since Vicky Donor and I am proud that I own it. Whenever someone does a film in taboo or unconventional subjects, people will say, ‘They did a film like Ayushmann’,” the actor stated.

The actor, till now, has damaged many stereotypes and proved that he loves cinema. There have been stories that Ayushmann shall be reuniting with director Anubhav Sinha, with whom he made Article 15, for a spy movie. Ayushmann stated that they’re nonetheless in discussions and an announcement shall be made quickly. He has Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan in his kitty now. Its launch date is but to be introduced. The primary look poster of the movie has gone viral already for Amitabhh’s new avatar.