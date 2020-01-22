Rights Body Flags Shaheen Bagh Protest Over “Mental Trauma” To Children

Shaheen Bagh CAA protest: NCPCR has requested for a report inside 10 days.

New Delhi:

Expressing concern at “viral videos” of kids collaborating in protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the nation’s prime little one rights physique has requested authorities to establish and prepare counselling for them.

In a letter to the District Justice of the Peace of South East Delhi, the Nationwide Fee for Safety of Little one Rights (NCPCR) mentioned the youngsters “may suffer from mental trauma” on account of “rumours and miscommunication”.

NCPR mentioned that it had obtained a criticism which mentioned, “These children are shouting that their elders have told them that Prime Minister and Home Minister of India will ask them to produce documents of citizenship and if they fail to produce, they will be sent to detention centers where they will not be allowed even food and clothing.”

The kid rights physique urged the authority to subject mandatory instructions to the native administration and the police to establish kids, proven within the viral movies, and “arrange a counselling session for them and their parents, if deemed fit”. It has additionally requested for a report inside 10 days.

For over a month, hundreds of individuals together with girls and kids have been on an indefinite protest at Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi to oppose the Citizenship Modification Act protests (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

The ladies started their protest after a brutal police crackdown on a protest on the close by Jamia Millia Islamia college following vandalism and arson at an anti-CAA protest within the space. Greater than 200 college students and round 4 cops have been injured within the crackdown that noticed the police hearth bullets, thrash protesters and even hearth teargas shells contained in the college library.

The Shaheen Bagh motion has impressed demonstrations in about 20 cities throughout India which have been opposing the citizenship legislation which says non-Muslim minorities from Muslim-majority international locations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can grow to be residents simply in the event that they fled non secular persecution and entered India earlier than 2015, making faith a criterion for Indian citizenship. Critics consider the CAA, together with the NRC or citizen’s listing, shall be used to focus on Muslims.