Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Just ‘Close Friends’ With Nothing ‘Romantic’ Between Them!

Simply after we had been beginning to consider an excellent ship title for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, a brand new supply has come ahead to throw a wrench in our plans!

The 31-year-old songstress had us all guessing about her relationship standing with the A$AP Mob artist earlier this week once they had been noticed getting cozy collectively merely hours after the information broke that she and Hassan Jameel had damaged up.

We shamelessly speculated this could possibly be a rebound fling or maybe an OTP we ignored from the beginning — however apparently, the 2 entertainers are nothing greater than good previous friends if the newest from Us Weekly is to be believed!

The supply shared with the outlet:

“A$AP has always thought Rihanna was cool and gorgeous. But they have way more of a best friend [or] cousin relationship.”

Nicely, we actually agree on that first half concerning the Bajan stunner. However actually? Only a pleasant vibe even after years of on-and-off relationship rumors and truly locking lips at one level again in 2013?

“They are very close friends, but nothing ever seems romantic between the two of them.”

Inneresting…

As we talked about earlier, this report follows a conspicuously pleasant sighting between the 2 backstage on the Yams Day Profit Live performance in New York Metropolis on January 17. In images captured of them on the occasion, Rihanna and A$AP weren’t precisely holding fingers and gazing into one another’s eyes — however they did appear very shut and joyful in one another’s firm.

We guess that’s what the good friend zone seems like these days, huh. LOLz. Hey, at the least A$AP is a lovely shoulder to lean on in any capability, proper?

For the reason that Diamonds singer is reportedly nonetheless single after her break up from Hassan, possibly she’ll keep that method for a bit to regroup after her nearly three-year relationship with the Saudi businessman couldn’t go the space.

Relying on the way you take a look at, Rihanna would possibly’ve hinted in any respect of this in a June 2019 profile with Interview journal the place she declined to disclose whether or not or not she’d marry Jameel.

When requested if wedding ceremony bells had been within the playing cards for her, the Love On The Mind singer stated:

“Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

The Grammy winner did additionally point out later within the interview that she needs to be a mom “more than anything in life,” although. We’re inclined to imagine that baby-making, together with these seemingly non-existent wedding ceremony plans, might be placed on maintain for the foreseeable future.

Proceed dwelling your greatest single life within the meantime, gurl!