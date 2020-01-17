Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Split After Nearly 3 Years Of Dating!

Rihanna doesn’t have love on the mind proper now, sadly.

In response to an Us Weekly supply, the celebrity and Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of practically three years, have gone their separate methods. No particulars have been revealed simply but; not shocking, seeing because the 31-year-olds had saved their relationship largely non-public since first being linked in June 2017.

The Fenty Magnificence mogul did open up in regards to the romance in a June 2019 profile with Interview journal, admitting she was “of course” in love with the Saudi businessman — however stopped in need of revealing whether or not she meant to marry him.

Associated: Rihanna Mourns Loss of life Of Savage X Fenty Amputee Mannequin

When requested if marriage ceremony bells had been in her future, the BBHMM singer stated:

“Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

The Grammy winner did point out later within the interview that she desires to be a mom “more than anything in life,” although.

Associated: Rihanna Claps Again At ‘Negativity’ Over Her Delayed New Music

In September 2019, an insider stated the couple’s relationship labored as a result of they had been polar opposites, telling the outlet:

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together. They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

A second supply confirmed this notion a month later, sharing that the 2 had been “great together” as a result of Jameel is “serious” whereas RiRi is “fun and wild.”

We guess opposites don’t keep attracted endlessly. No less than not on this case!

What do U assume led to the downfall of this relationship, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN/YouTube]