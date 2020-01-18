Rihanna Spotted With Rumored Ex-Flame A$AP Rocky HOURS After Reported Split With Hassan Jameel!

It appears to be like like Rihanna is discovering consolation in a well-known face following her cut up from boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The 31-year-old songstress was noticed getting cozy along with her rumored ex-flame A$AP Rocky backstage on the 2020 Yams Day Profit Live performance in New York Metropolis on Friday. Judging by pictures captured of the 2 on the annual charity occasion organized in honor of the late A$AP Yams, they appear to be friendlier than ever nowadays! Such excellent timing for the newly single pop celebrity, too…

The Fenty Magnificence mogul and A$AP Mob artist have been seen laughing it up collectively (HERE) after the rapper carried out along with his fellow group members on stage. It’s not like they have been caught full-on making out or something like that, however this sighting remains to be very telling.

We imply, this was the exact same day we realized that Rih and Hassan have been no extra — that’s gotta sting just a bit bit for the Saudi businessman, proper?

To make issues much more attention-grabbing, Drake additionally occurred to be at that very same live performance. We are able to think about that will need to have been barely awkward… though, the final time we checked the Canadian celebrity and Rihanna have been on good phrases after celebrating his birthday in LA final October. So, possibly not.

However extra to the purpose: is a possible rebound romance brewing right here?

As we briefly talked about earlier, neither Rocky — whose actual identify is Rakim Mayers — or the Diamonds singer have ever confirmed their previous rumored relationship they usually have but to touch upon the latest sighting, both.

This might have been a case of two pals hanging out and nothing extra. Nevertheless, once you take a better take a look at their latest exercise possibly we’ve been overlooking an OTP all alongside.

Rihanna reportedly ventured to Sweden final month to help A$AP at his comeback present within the nation following the star’s authorized troubles in Stockholm. In addition they posed collectively on the 2019 British Vogue Awards (pictured, above) and appeared fairly comfy in one another’s presence on the crimson carpet.

Let’s additionally take into account this footage of the 2 staying suspiciously shut to one another at an A$AP Mob rap battle in October:

Rihanna casually hanging with ASAP MOB throughout a rap battle at Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/Wp64cHwpDE — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) October 14, 2019

