Rihanna’s lookalike on MTV Supermodel of the year.

Probably the most well-liked mannequin hunt of India, Supermodel of the 12 months streamed on MTV as we speak (22nd December).

In as we speak’s episode 10 fashions are chosen by beautiful Malaika Arora, attractive hunk Milind Soman a mannequin and a marathon runner, stunning Anusha Dandekar the judges of the present and the mentor of the contestants Ujjwala Das.

Renee Kujur the lookalike of the astounding Barbarian singer Rihanna is without doubt one of the 10 fashions of MTV Supermodel of the 12 months. Renee of 34belongs to a distant area Jashpur in Chhattisgarh and this doubleganger is named Rihanna 2.zero and Rihanna of India.

Renee’s actual identify is Renu and personally made a delicate area in Masaba Gupta’s coronary heart says she who was immediately magnetized by Renee’s chocolate pores and skin in her portfolio.

EPR, the finalist of MTV Hustle and a gem within the rap group gave his rap tune for the primary stroll of supermodel of the 12 months and took the opening of the present top-notch!

The mentor Ujjwala Das of the present stopper and heated up the ramp with a sensuous presence in a shimmery deep blue robe and lengthy locks.

In as we speak’s opening of the present after a glamorous stroll, the fashions are seen sitting within the Livon Lounge the place they alter their clothes to what they really feel defines themselves properly. Breathes of all hit excessive as they then needed to face the Jury and their questions for the primary time.

Rihanna of India walks in a black outfit layered with a black jacket, black lip coloration and goals the arrow good making a noticeable first impression whereby the Malaika Arora acknowledges the doubleganger. Judges ask if on the present they will tackle her as Renu, which is the mannequin’s precise identify.