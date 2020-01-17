Rina Sawayama announces debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ on Dirty Hit, new single ‘Comme des Garçons’ and UK tour dates

Rina Sawayama has shared new observe ‘Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)’ plus particulars of her debut album and a brand new run of UK exhibits.

The musician’s first LP is to be titled ‘SAWAYAMA’ and launched on April 17 through Soiled Hit, the label that’s additionally dwelling to The 1975, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and different big-hitters.

Describing ‘Comme des Garçons’, Sawayama stated: “Once I was penning this track I wished on one hand to lyrically discover the concept of individuals having to undertake adverse male tropes to look assured, while on the opposite sonically paying homage to the early 2000s dance tracks that made me really feel assured.

“The idea that the socially acceptable version of confidence is in acting “like the boys,” in any other case as a lady you get referred to as a bitch—however within the membership, we reclaim the phrase “bitch” as an indication of final confidence (“yes bitch,” “work bitch”).”

Hearken to the observe under:

The brand new observe will seem on the album, as will her latest single ‘STFU!’. Sawayama shall be supporting the discharge with 4 UK exhibits, that are as follows

MAY

14 – Glasgow, King Tuts



15 – Manchester, Gorilla



16 – Birmingham, The O2 Institute



21 – London, Electrical Brixton

In the meantime, two of Sawayama’s Soiled Hit labelmates are plotting tour dates of their very own, with The 1975 and Beabadoobee promising to plant a tree for each ticket offered for his or her upcoming run of North American exhibits.