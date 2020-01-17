Rio and Kate Ferdinand will offer fans an ‘intimate’ look at their personal life in new documentary

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have allowed cameras into their lives to disclose the struggles round changing into a stepfamily for a brand new documentary.

The one-off BBC One programme will comply with the well-known couple as Kate integrates into the household and turns into a stepmother to Rio’s three youngsters after the loss of life of their mom Rebecca Ellison.

The previous footballer, 41, and the previous TOWIE star, 29, have been in a relationship since 2017 and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Turkey in September.

The ‘deeply private’ programme will present the months main as much as their wedding ceremony, whereas wanting on the ’emotionally sophisticated dilemmas’ that the household face collectively.

It’s going to additionally discover the challenges Kate offers with in being each a companion and a brand new stepmother to a few grieving youngsters, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight.

Rebecca handed away in 2015 on the age of 34 after being recognized with breast most cancers for a second time.



The movie, referred to as Rio and Kate: Changing into A Step Household, follows the soccer star’s earlier Bafta-winning documentary in 2017, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad, during which he got here to phrases with the impact of shedding his spouse whereas caring for his younger household.

Rio and Kate mentioned: ‘The constructive response to Being Mum And Dad in 2017 and the way in which it helped others going by the same scenario was overwhelming.

‘For that motive we had been each compelled to inform the following chapter in our lives collectively.

‘We hope Changing into A Step Household will give a singular perception into step-families and the journey by grief, while additionally offering an intimate have a look at our lives collectively.’

Alison Kirkham, BBC’s controller of factual commissioning, mentioned: ‘I would prefer to thank Rio and Kate for opening up their lives to us in such an intimate and private method.

‘The BBC has lengthy been dedicated to tackling psychological well being points and Rio Ferdinand’s programme on bereavement in 2017 helped convey the dialog into the open.

‘We hope this new movie will supply significant perception into the truth and challenges of dwelling in a step-family. It’s going to additionally discover how grief impacts us all in a different way.’

The BBC mentioned that step-families had been now the fastest-growing household sort within the UK, with an estimated one in three of all households being a part of one.

The couple meet with different households in comparable circumstances to theirs within the programme, exploring the kinds of help on supply for these in want.

It comes after Kate not too long ago appeared on This Morning the place she mentioned her fractious relationship together with her physique, admitting she has ‘love-hate’ emotions about her determine.

Joyful days: Kate wed Rio in September and gave up the highlight to be stepmother to his children

After the discharge of her e book, Fitter, Happier, More healthy: The Final four Week Physique Transformation Plan, the star has been blazing the promo path and detailing how she stays in form and the way she has overcome her physique demons.

She mentioned: ‘I really feel like I had a love-hate relationship with my physique and the way others thought of me…

‘I believe it managed me, I obtained actually anxious, I felt overwhelmed and it took over my life. Now I realise my physique does not outline me. [On being anxious about developing curves at an early age]’…

‘My mum took me to the fitness center, my faculty was fairly distant. We began swimming collectively and that is how I obtained into the fitness center.

‘It is an hour of the day the place I do not take into consideration something and simply will get me began for the day.’