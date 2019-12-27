House / TV / RIP Kushal Punjabi: Farhan Akhtar says he ‘kicked everyone’s behind’ on Lakshya units

Farhan Akhtar has reacted to the dying of Lakshya actor Kushal Punjabi, who was discovered hanging in his Bandra condominium within the early hours of Friday. Kushal allegedly dedicated suicide at his residence on the age of 37.

Kushal had performed the position of Preity Zinta’s fiance within the movie which starred Hrithik Roshan within the lead position. Expressing grief on his premature dying, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey who knew Kushal since childhood took to Twitter to precise his sorrow. “I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP,” he tweeted.

Actor Ridhi Dogra requested individuals to not name him weak for claiming his life and penned a heartfelt word on Twitter. She wrote, “I did not know him personally, met him just once on a shoot few years ago. But I do know and understand how hard sometimes life can get. I urge everyone here to deliberately practise being sensitive. Look into the eyes of people in front of you. Be available when someone is trying to get your attention, trying to talk or speak to you randomly. In this isolated world of technology we must make conscious efforts for each other and to those who say ‘I don’t understand why someone can be so weak to commit suicide.’ Please don’t say that. May you rest in peace Kushal Punjabi.”

Payal Rohatgi additionally expressed her shock on studying of Kushal’s dying and questioned his pals who couldn’t assist him. She tweeted, “I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this.”

Delnaaz Irani additionally condoled his dying and tweeted, “In absolute shock and disbelief that #KushalPunjabi has passed away! Can’t even begin to imagine what he must be going through! I pray for you to be in a better place, rest in peace my friend!”

Reacting to Delnaaz’ publish, Naved Jafri tweeted, “This is really shocking, he was a gentleman and I have always seen him smiling. No way for a young healthy man to go like this. Deepest condolences to the family, May the almighty give them strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Punjabi’s shut good friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, first broke the information on social media. “Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one…. But what was I to know,” Bohra wrote on Instagram.

“He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note…” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath stated. The word stated all his property must be divided between his dad and mom, son and sisters, he stated. On the idea of major data, an Unintended Dying Report (ADR) has been registered within the Bandra police station, officers stated.

(With PTI inputs)

