Rise of Skywalker finally answered fans’ biggest question

Disney/Lucasfilm

Incorporates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Power Awakens left followers of the franchise with one burning query about the primary heroine, Daisy Ridley’s Rey. It is now 4 years later, and that query has lastly been answered with The Rise of Skywalker.

Each time Star Wars fanatics have met a brand new Power-sensitive hero, they learn how they got here to be that approach. Little Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) clearly had Jedi potential in The Phantom Menace, and his mom Shmi (Pernilla August) defined that he was conceived from nothing — though we all know it to have been by the Power. (Unusual as this immaculate conception could also be, it is revealed that there is a prophecy of 1 conceived by the Power to convey steadiness.) And within the authentic Star Wars trilogy, we study that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is the son of Anakin, thus explaining his Power sensitivity.

The primary movie of the Star Wars sequel trilogy launched us to Rey, an clearly Power-sensitive scavenger lady dwelling alone on Jakku. Early on in The Power Awakens, Rey is seen conserving monitor of one thing by etching marks right into a wall, and it seems she’s noting down the times since her mother and father left her behind on the distant desert planet. To Star Wars followers, Rey’s keenness to the Power appeared to point that her mother and father had been delicate to it as nicely.

All through The Power Awakens, followers waited for a solution as to who Rey’s mother and father is perhaps. On the time, the overwhelming principle amongst followers was that she should be Luke’s daughter, or maybe even Leia Organa’s. That hypothesis stemmed largely from the truth that not solely did Rey have the facility of a Jedi, however she was additionally a naturally gifted pilot, very similar to the remainder of the Skywalker clan. Contemplating the extreme lack of Jedi following Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith, there weren’t precisely many choices for Rey’s parentage other than the Skywalkers.

In The Final Jedi, followers had been dealt a blow when Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) informed Rey her mother and father had been “nobodies”, and after looking out her emotions, she discovered she could not disagree with him. It was a shocking consequence — and disappointing for many who had been hoping for a giant connection to be revealed to hyperlink Rey to the Jedi — but it surely did set Rey other than the Star Wars tropes seen in prior movies.

Nonetheless, this revelation did not cease followers from hoping for a extra definitive reply about who Rey actually is — and that is precisely what they obtained in The Rise of Skywalker. The movie, co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams, lastly affords up the reality about Rey’s parentage.

