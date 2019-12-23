Rise of Skywalker finally answered fans’ biggest question

Disney/Lucasfilm
Incorporates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Power Awakens left followers of the franchise with one burning query about the primary heroine, Daisy Ridley’s Rey. It is now 4 years later, and that query has lastly been answered with The Rise of Skywalker.
Each time Star Wars fanatics have met a brand new Power-sensitive hero, they learn how they got here to be that approach. Little Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) clearly had Jedi potential in The Phantom Menace, and his mom Shmi (Pernilla August) defined that he was conceived from nothing — though we all know it to have been by the Power. (Unusual as this immaculate conception could also be, it is revealed that there is a prophecy of 1 conceived by the Power to convey steadiness.) And within the authentic Star Wars trilogy, we study that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is the son of Anakin, thus explaining his Power sensitivity.
The primary movie of the Star Wars sequel trilogy launched us to Rey, an clearly Power-sensitive scavenger lady dwelling alone on Jakku. Early on in The Power Awakens, Rey is seen conserving monitor of one thing by etching marks right into a wall, and it seems she’s noting down the times since her mother and father left her behind on the distant desert planet. To Star Wars followers, Rey’s keenness to the Power appeared to point that her mother and father had been delicate to it as nicely.
All through The Power Awakens, followers waited for a solution as to who Rey’s mother and father is perhaps. On the time, the overwhelming principle amongst followers was that she should be Luke’s daughter, or maybe even Leia Organa’s. That hypothesis stemmed largely from the truth that not solely did Rey have the facility of a Jedi, however she was additionally a naturally gifted pilot, very similar to the remainder of the Skywalker clan. Contemplating the extreme lack of Jedi following Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith, there weren’t precisely many choices for Rey’s parentage other than the Skywalkers.
In The Final Jedi, followers had been dealt a blow when Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) informed Rey her mother and father had been “nobodies”, and after looking out her emotions, she discovered she could not disagree with him. It was a shocking consequence — and disappointing for many who had been hoping for a giant connection to be revealed to hyperlink Rey to the Jedi — but it surely did set Rey other than the Star Wars tropes seen in prior movies.
Nonetheless, this revelation did not cease followers from hoping for a extra definitive reply about who Rey actually is — and that is precisely what they obtained in The Rise of Skywalker. The movie, co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams, lastly affords up the reality about Rey’s parentage.
Spoilers are forward!
An sudden twist to Rey’s parentage in The Rise of Skywalker
The Rise of Skywalker takes what Kylo Ren mentioned about Rey’s mother and father in The Final Jedi and adjustments the that means — from a sure viewpoint, after all. Because the movie reveals, Rey’s mother and father weren’t “filthy junk traders” who offered Rey off “for drinking money.” Slightly, they escaped to Jakku to faux like they had been nobodies, as a result of they needed to preserve Rey hidden from individuals who wished to govern her. The individual Rey’s mom and father wished to guard her from was… her personal grandfather.
Whereas it is by no means even hinted at that the notorious Star Wars baddie had any offspring within the first place, it seems that Rey’s father was truly the son of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). It is a twist that appears to haven’t any basis by any means in The Power Awakens and The Final Jedi, and one which makes Rey the descendant of essentially the most feared Sith Lord in historical past. It is no surprise she’s Power-sensitive!
Much like what Luke did after discovering that Darth Vader is his father, as soon as Rey has found her (grand)parentage — and that Palpatine is in some way considerably alive regardless of having been tossed down the reactor shaft by his apprentice proper earlier than the Death Star explodes in Return of the Jedi – Rey learns she should face and defeat him.
Rey in the end rejects her parentage
Talking after a screening of The Rise of Skywalker (through CinemaBlend), J.J. Abrams defined the choice to make Rey’s father the son of Emperor Palpatine and what that alternative says a couple of character’s bloodline defining who they’re.
“Though I completely understand ‘you’re nobody’ is a devastating thing, to me the more painful, the more shocking thing was ‘you’re from the worst possible place,'” mentioned Abrams. “And is your destiny, is that thing you feel, that you know is part of you, somehow, that you’re haunted by, is that your destiny? The idea that choices — there are things more powerful than blood, as Luke says.”
Regardless of having at all times fought on the aspect of the Resistance, Rey instantly begins to query herself, her energy, and her potential to struggle towards what she perceives to be that very future. It takes an look from Luke — who emerges as a Power ghost after dying on the finish of The Final Jedi — to indicate Rey the sunshine and remind her that she has a alternative in who she turns into for her to appreciate her energy.
By the tip of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey has made an essential resolution and impactful declaration. With the Power ghosts of Luke and Leia wanting over her on Tatooine, Rey has a becoming reply when she’s requested by an area who she is: Rey Skywalker.
