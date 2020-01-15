Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI, Set To Undergo Rehabilitation At NCA

Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday dominated out of India’s second ODI in opposition to Australia on Friday because the younger wicket-keeper batsman has not but recovered from the concussion he suffered in the course of the series-opener. Whereas staff reached Rajkot on Wednesday, Pant is about to journey to Bengaluru for rehabilitation following the usual concussion protocols. Pant is the primary worldwide from the nation, who has been dominated out after ICC put the concussion protocols in place. “He (Pant) is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol,” BCCI stated in a press release.

Pant did not take the sector for the second half of the primary ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer, the supply that led to his dismissal.

“After getting hit on his helmet whereas batting within the 1st ODI, Rishabh acquired a concussion and took no additional half within the sport. He was then taken to the hospital for in a single day monitoring underneath a specialist.

“He’s steady and all his scan reviews are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and can head to NCA, Bengaluru to endure his rehabilitation protocol,” the discharge additional acknowledged.

Because the third match is in Bengaluru on January 19, it’s anticipated name will be taken after observing his bodily situation within the subsequent 72 hours.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls within the Mumbai ODI. Whereas Rahul saved wickets, Manish Pandey got here in as an on-field alternative for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering within the series-opener, their largest win in opposition to the sub-continental giants.