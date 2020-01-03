Rishabh Pant Shares New Year Vacation Picture With Isha Negi

Picture Credit score: Instagram

In January final yr, Pant had launched Isha Negi to his followers on Instagram, saying: “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy”, adopted by a purple coronary heart emoji.

Based on her Instagram bio, Isha is an entrepreneur and an inside decor designer.

Isha additionally shared the identical picture captioned, “My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant”.

Presently, Pant is drawing quite a lot of flak for his batting and wicket-keeping abilities. Chief selector MSK Prasad has mentioned that Pant must work on his abilities and that’s the reason he’ll prepare beneath a specialist wicket-keeping coach.

“Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach,” Prasad mentioned after the Indian workforce choice for the limited-overs sequence towards Sri Lanka and Australia.

Pant, who couldn’t make a big contribution with the bat within the third and closing ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday, was on the receiving finish as soon as once more due to his sloppy glovework.