Rishabh Pant To “Work Under Specialist” To Improve Wicket-Keeping Skills

Rishabh Pant has been drawing a number of flak for his wicket-keeping abilities throughout India’s latest outings. Chief selector MSK Prasad has mentioned that Rishabh Pant should work on his abilities and that’s the reason he’ll prepare beneath a specialist wicket-keeping coach. “Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach,” Prasad mentioned after the Indian group choice for the limited-overs sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia.

Rishabh Pant, who couldn’t make a major contribution with the bat within the third and ultimate ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday, was on the receiving finish as soon as once more due to his sloppy glovework.

Though Rishabh Pant has been receiving a number of criticism on social media, the legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara feels that the teenager needs to be allowed to precise himself.

“As a 21 (22) year-old, Rishabh Pant has a lot of unnecessary pressure. When I was 21, I did not have that much pressure. I was sitting down on the bench… you know… cleaning Sir Vivian Richards’s boots or doing something… getting ready to play international cricket,” Lara had mentioned.

“I think the burden is unnecessary. He should be allowed to play and allowed to express himself. Don’t feel it’s a do-or-die situation,” Lara added.

Even the Indian skipper Virat Kohli had mentioned that it was disrespectful to see the crowds chanting MS Dhoni’s identify as a substitute of cheering for Pant.

Prasad, nonetheless, remained tight-lipped when requested if Dhoni, who’s presently on a sabattical from cricket, could be obtainable for choice anytime quickly.

“I can’t comment on that. Mahi has to first play to be available for selection,” mentioned Prasad.

India are scheduled to play a three-match T20I sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka beginning January 5, adopted by an ODI sequence in opposition to Australia.

(With PTI Inputs)