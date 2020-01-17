Rishabh Pant Trolled On Twitter After KL Rahul Pulls Off Smart Stumping

KL Rahul impressed every person within the ongoing second One-Day Worldwide (ODI) towards Australia along with his all-round present in Rajkot on Friday. KL Rahul, who got here in to bat at quantity 5, scored 80 off 52 deliveries and accomplished a pointy stumping to eliminate Australia captain Aaron Finch within the 16th over off Ravindra Jadeja. Ravindra Jadeja tossed the ball up and KL Rahul caught Aaron Finch exterior the crease and inflicted a powerful stumping to offer India a vital breakthrough. Quickly after KL Rahul’s spectacular glove work, followers began evaluating him with injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and trolled the latter with hilarious memes.

After Seeing KL Rahul’s Efficiency at No.5



Everybody to Rishab Pant:- pic.twitter.com/STcqvgdjDW — Aman Kum A’r (@Ar__Aman103) January 17, 2020

— Humour_Hritik (@humour_hritik) January 17, 2020

Rishabh pant taking a look at #klrahul s batting at no:four and wicket-keeping #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/B1G3LJCNs1 — home dankister (@house_dankister) January 17, 2020

Kl rahul to rishabh pant after todays innings:-#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/oOi5XJr6Zj — Abhijeet kr ravi (@Abhijee22691599) January 17, 2020

Within the match, India posted an imposing whole of 340 for six of their quota of 50 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan, who top-scored for the crew, fell 4 runs wanting his century as he hit a brief ball from Kane Richardson straight into the arms of Mitchell Starc, stationed at fine-leg.

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 56th ODI half-century whereas KL Rahul’s cameo ultimately helped the hosts rating a aggressive whole on the Saurashtra Cricket Affiliation stadium.

In reply, Australia had a poor begin as they misplaced David Warner, who scored an unbeaten hundred within the first ODI, early within the fourth over.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith then stitched collectively a 62-run stand to regular the innings.

After Finch’s dismissal on 33, Marnus Labuschagne joined Steve Smith within the center.