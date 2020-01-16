Rising Sea Levels Threaten Sovereign Credit Ratings: Moody’s

Local weather science means that sea ranges will proceed to rise for many years (Representational)

Financial shocks stemming from rising sea ranges pose a long-term danger to the sovereign credit score scores of dozens of nations which have massive areas susceptible to submersion, together with Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and the Bahamas, Moody’s mentioned on Thursday.

Local weather science means that sea ranges will proceed to rise for many years, contributing to more and more frequent pure disasters corresponding to storm surges, floods and cyclones, the credit standing company mentioned in a report.

“The economic and social repercussions of lost income, damage to assets, a loss of life, health issues and forced migration from the sudden events related to sea level rise are immediate,” Moody’s mentioned.

“Vulnerability to extreme events related to sea level rise can also undermine investment.”

Farming, tourism and commerce are all threatened by rising sea ranges, particularly in nations with a big proportion of land and folks susceptible to submersion, together with island states just like the Philippines, Fiji and the Maldives.

Whereas high-income economies, corresponding to Japan and the Netherlands, are additionally uncovered, they’ve countermeasures in place that imply their credit score scores are unlikely to be materially impacted, Moody’s mentioned.

