Rita Ora shows off her acrobatic skills and daringly dangles UPSIDE DOWN for new shoe campaign

She’s on location in Florida, capturing a marketing campaign for Deichmann footwear.

And pop princess Rita Ora confirmed off her acrobatic expertise as she posed up a storm to mannequin the footwear in Miami on Friday.

The Lonely Collectively singer, 29, wowed in a daring ensemble as she daringly dangled the other way up whereas suspended from the air by wires to indicate off a cool pair of trainers.

Wow: Rita Ora confirmed off her acrobatic expertise as she posed up a storm to mannequin the footwear in Miami on Friday

Making certain all eyes had been on her, Rita confirmed off her toned determine in a dramatic neon inexperienced strapless chiffon robe as she tumbled round a stage posing up a storm.

The Ladies singer was lifted into the air and carried out acrobatics for the digital camera, the gown falling round her physique as she did so.

Rita twirled effortlessly, like a professional, as she cascaded by the air, tumbling the other way up and rolling backwards and forwards, nonetheless with a watch on the digital camera always.

Cautious! The Lonely Collectively singer, 29, wowed in a daring ensemble as she daringly dangled the other way up whereas suspended from the air by wires to indicate off a cool pair of trainers

Going for inexperienced: Making certain all eyes had been on her, Rita confirmed off her toned determine in a dramatic neon inexperienced strapless chiffon robe as she tumbled round a stage posing up a storm

Tumbling: The Ladies singer was lifted into the air and carried out acrobatics for the digital camera, the gown falling round her physique as she did so

In the meantime, Rita’s new TV present – The Masked Singer – debuted final weekend on ITV.

The present – which comes from an idea initially devised in South Korea – presents a line-up of stars battling it out in a singing contest, all of the whereas wearing peculiar costumes designed to hide their identities.

Till one singer is unmasked on the finish of every programme, the one ‘seen’ celebrities are these on the panel – Rita, together with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong – who attempt to guess who’s singing.

Opinion was divided on the present when it hit screens final week.

Giving the inexperienced gentle! Previous to the photoshoot, Rita apeared in good spirits as she was noticed strolling outdoors in a pair of pink fluffy sliders

Acrobatic! Rita twirled effortlessly, like a professional, as she cascaded by the air, tumbling the other way up and rolling backwards and forwards, nonetheless with a watch on the digital camera always

Rolling round: Rita was snapped hanging the other way up at one stage as she fearlessly took to the photoshoot

Critics have described it as ‘barmy’, ‘deranged’ and ‘improbable’, whereas DJ Tony Blackburn slammed it on social media.

He wrote: ‘I feel this is among the worst reveals I’ve ever seen. Is that this actually prime-time TV?’

Nonetheless, TV presenter Rick Edwards stated he was hooked, writing: ‘Nicely, I am unable to assist myself, I do not like myself, however I DO wish to know who’s in that duck costume.’

On the finish of the programme, which was essentially the most talked about topic on Twitter whereas it was being aired, viewers noticed the butterfly character unmasked as former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and the thriller Pharaoh uncovered as former House Secretary Alan Johnson.

She sees you: Rita was nonetheless to nonetheless regulate the digital camera always as she posed up a storm