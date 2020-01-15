Ritu Nanda Funeral: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & others pay last respect

Celebs at Ritu Nanda’s funeral

Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda handed away on January 14 within the nationwide capital. 71-year-old Ritu Nanda was affected by most cancers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan rushed to Delhi yesterday after listening to the information. Huge B revealed the information by his weblog. Bollywood celebs rushed to Delhi to pay their final respect.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Anil Kapoor with spouse Sunita, Sanjeev Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Apoorva Mehta have been on the funeral.

Ritu Nanda was married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda who handed away in 2018. And Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to their son Nikhil Nanda.