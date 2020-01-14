Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, passes away

Ritu NandaInstagram

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law and legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s elder daughter Ritu Nanda handed away on January 14, 2019. Ritu Nanda was recognized with most cancers in 2013. Amitabh broke the information on social media.

Massive B shares information

Massive B took to his weblog to share concerning the unhappy demise and wrote: “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.” [sic]

Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, additionally wrote, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met – They don’t make them like you anymore – RIP bua #missyoualways.” [sic]

Ritu Nanda had tied-the-knot with Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda in 1969 when she was simply 21. Rajan Nanda handed away in 2018. After marriage, Ritu Nanda did not flip right into a housewife and began her insurance coverage company which quickly reworked right into a mammoth enterprise. Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda and have two youngsters – Navya Naveli and Agastya.

Ritu had received a number of awards and accolades in her profession and in addition holds a file of promoting 17,000 pension insurance policies in a single day. This led to her identify being added within the Guinness E book of World Data.

“Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today,” Randhir informed indianexpress.com.

The funeral will happen in Delhi and all the Kapoor family and Bachchan family is anticipated to fly there.