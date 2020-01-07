Riverdale is coming back for season 5

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine” — Picture Quantity: RVD409b_0161.jpg — Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photograph: Jack Rowand/The CW– © 2019 The CW Community, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Riverdale season 5 is formally taking place! The CW renewed Riverdale for a fifth season, together with a bunch of different reveals.

That is nice information for followers of the sequence, and we will’t wait to see the place the present goes subsequent. We have now a bunch of recent episodes coming in Riverdale season four. How the season ends will form our expectations for the fifth season.

Clearly, this renewal information ought to come as an enormous reduction to followers. There’s been quite a lot of chatter about Riverdale ending after season four. That won’t be the case, after all, however I can see why some followers thought that.

Try the renewal announcement beneath!

The Core 5, as I name them, which incorporates Betty, Archie, Jughead, Veronica, and Cheryl, are seniors in highschool throughout season four, and since the present revolves round highschool, how may it proceed after they graduate. At first look, that seems to be the place the present will go in season 5, however once more, there’s a lot extra we’ll study earlier than that occurs.

In actuality, there was no means Riverdale was going to finish after season four. This present is on the top of its reputation proper now, or at the least it seems that means. US scores have dipped somewhat bit in season four, however I don’t suppose that’s any trigger for concern. I don’t suppose these scores are an correct illustration of how many individuals are watching this sequence, particularly with the thousands and thousands who watch weekly on Netflix.

There are additionally thousands and thousands of followers within the US who watch Riverdale on Netflix after the season has ended. Riverdale season four is coming to Netflix this spring.

Spoilers forward for many who haven’t seen season four!

Many of the season up to now has been teasing the demise of Jughead Jones. Personally, I believe it’s a setup. I don’t understand how and I don’t know why, however I actually don’t suppose they’re going to kill off Cole Sprouse’s character in season four. That’s simply my hunch!

If the character is killed off, we gained’t see Sprouse in season 5, and that might simply be the most important bummer! Followers would most likely revolt, and that’s not what the sequence desires heading into its fifth season.

Riverdale season four returns with the midseason premiere on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

What do you suppose will occur in season four? How excited are you for the fifth season? Tell us within the feedback beneath!