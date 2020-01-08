Riverdale season 4 midseason premiere date and what’s next

When does Riverdale season four return from its midseason break? You don’t have to attend that for much longer till Archie, Betty, Jughead and the gang are again for the remainder of season four!

Riverdale is presently on its midseason break for season four. The season four midseason finale aired on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and for sure, followers have been anxiously awaiting the return of the sequence after that cliffhanger!

Fortunately, we solely have two extra weeks till Riverdale returns, on the time of publishing. The subsequent episode of the sequence is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The episode is titled “Varsity Blues,” and it appears to be like like we’re going to be seeing Archie and the Bulldogs again on the gridiron. As ordinary, there’s a lot extra to it than that. I’m guessing that is the much-hyped showdown between Riverdale Excessive and Stonewall Prep.

It appears to be like like Veronica is attempting to arrange Brett for some motive. Archie, then, punches Brett. For what motive, we don’t know. We additionally see Mad Canine being attacked by some youngsters with rabbit (I believe?) masks on. Is he being focused due to the massive recreation?

Try the teaser for the episode under!

We now have extra excellent news to share! It was simply introduced that Riverdale has been renewed for season 5 at The CW. New episodes are anticipated to be launched within the fall of 2020.

It will likely be further fascinating to see how this entire Jughead storyline wraps up with the present returning for a fifth season. On the finish of the midseason finale, we realized that it’s Betty, Archie and Verona liable for Jughead’s “death.” I do not know what precisely is happening, however I can’t wait to search out out!

Jughead was additionally invited to hitch the key society, Quill & Cranium, on the finish of the primary half of season four. He seems to simply accept. Will the brand new membership intrude together with his relationship with Betty, Archie and his connections to Riverdale? We additionally know Jughead’s grandpa will probably be again in some unspecified time in the future within the second half of the season, and we all know that as a result of his grandpa simply up and left.

There are such a lot of different storylines to observe this season. Archie continues to be battling the dying of his father. Veronica is coping with her relationship along with her household. And, Betty goes by means of some actually tough instances, and on high of that, her brother, Charles, is working behind the scenes with Stylish to trigger some chaos. I’ve a sense Betty will determine all of it out finally, however will the harm be finished?

Lastly, we additionally obtained to see Cheryl make just a little bit of private progress within the season. Her psychological well being was a giant a part of the primary half of the season, and I’m hoping to see her proceed on this journey all through the remainder of the season. If there’s one character that deserves a break, it’s Cheryl!

The subsequent episode of Riverdale airs on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at eight/7 C! You too can watch the brand new episode on Netflix the day after it airs, so Thursday, Jan. 23, on The CW in case you reside exterior of the USA.

The total fourth season of the sequence will probably be added to Netflix US eight days after the season finale airs. On the time of publishing, it appears to be like like that will probably be across the finish of Might.

Keep tuned for extra information about Riverdale season four!