RJD In Alliance With Congress Contesting Delhi Polls

Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Meeting might be held on February eight.

New Delhi:

Congress alliance companion in Delhi Meeting elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Monday introduced candidates on all of the 4 seats allotted to it.

The social gathering in a tweet declared its 4 candidates – Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam).

Searching for to increase its footprint outdoors Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD is contesting the Delhi elections in alliance with the Congress for the primary time.

The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, however lastly it was determined that the social gathering would contest on 4 constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar, senior RJD chief and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had earlier stated.

The Congress, which dominated town for 3 consecutive phrases from 1998 to 2013, is for the primary time contesting the Delhi Meeting polls in alliance with one other social gathering.

Out of the 4 seats RJD has obtained within the pre-poll alliance, the social gathering had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats.

As a member of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), RJD contested current Jharkhand Meeting polls together with JMM and Congress and bagged a seat.