Roast turkey breast with porcini stuffing

SERVES 6
Stuffing
70g unsalted butter
2 leeks (200g-250g trimmed weight), halved lengthways and sliced
sea salt and black pepper
15g dried porcini, soaked in 300ml boiling water for 15 minutes
2 tbsp coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
finely grated zest of 1 lemon, plus a squeeze of juice
60g wholemeal breadcrumbs
1 medium egg yolk
Turkey and gravy
1.5kg turkey breast (pores and skin on), boned and rolled
6 tbsp port
300ml wealthy hen inventory
- For the stuffing, soften 20g of the butter in a big nonstick frying pan over a medium warmth. Add the leeks and season then fry for 6-Eight minutes, stirring often, till they’re gentle and flippantly colored. Switch to a bowl.
- Drain and finely chop the porcini, reserving the liquor. Stir them and the remaining stuffing substances into the leeks then mix utilizing a picket spoon. The stuffing will be ready thus far a number of hours prematurely, by which case cowl and set it apart in a cool place.
- Preheat the oven to 210C/190C fan/ gasoline 6 ½. Take away the string binding the turkey breast and slip off the ties, (if they’re elasticated, save for later). Lay the turkey breast skin-down on a board. Open out the pocket of the breast, season, then pack the stuffing down the centre of the cavity. Fold the perimeters of the breast over the stuffing and tie it up once more. The turkey will be ready a day prematurely and chilled.
- Calculate the cooking time at 18 minutes per 500g (together with the load of the stuffing). Season the breast on each side and place skin-side up in a roasting dish that holds it snugly. Dot with the remaining butter, pour over the reserved porcini soaking liquor (discarding any grit) and roast, basting the joint a few occasions whereas cooking, including a drop extra water or hen inventory to the dish if the juices get too syrupy.
- Switch the joint and any stuffing on the underside of the dish to a heat carving platter, loosely cowl with foil then depart to relaxation for 20 minutes.
- Skim any extra fats from the roasting dish, add the port and simmer to scale back by half, scraping up all of the sticky bits. Mix within the inventory and simmer for a couple of minutes till it tastes good and wealthy, seasoning if essential.
- Lower off the strings and slice the turkey, including any juices given out to the gravy, then cross the gravy by a sieve.
