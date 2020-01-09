Rob Kardashian Is ‘Worried Sick’ About Daughter Dream Spending Any More Time With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is very involved about his daughter’s well-being, and it feels like he’s doing no matter he can behind the scenes to make it higher.

The one-time Holding Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly “worried sick” about Dream Kardashian each time she goes off to dwell at Blac Chyna‘s home. As we reported earlier this week, he beforehand claimed their infant had began “naked twerking and acting out sexual positions” that had been allegedly taught to her by her mom.

Talking to E! Information in regards to the matter now, a number of sources have come ahead relaying details about Rob’s response to the disturbing allegations.

With rumors swirling and loads of extremely emotional, contentious moments possible forward, it looks as if all people concerned is bracing themselves for the worst with this one.

Rob Is ‘Worried Sick’

One insider experiences the KarJenner son’s abdomen is tied up in knots over the matter, saying (under):

“He is worried sick about Dream and knows she would be better off with him. She tells Rob some of the stuff that goes on and he also hears it from the nanny and friends. [Rob and his family] have noticed serious behavioral changes after she spends time at Chyna’s house. She comes back to Rob and it takes her time to adjust.”

Yikes…

A second supply seemingly confirmed the half about adjustments popping up after stays with Chyna; this confidant experiences extra on the matter:

“There have been many times where Dream has been picked up from Chyna’s house and has been upset about what went on during her stay. He hates having to send Dream back to Chyna’s and it gets him stressed out and anxious when the time comes.”

Ugh.

We are able to’t even think about having to undergo one thing like this…

Rob Prepares For A Struggle…

What’s clear from al this insider information is Rob’s motivation for change.

All of the insiders, sources, and behind-the-scenes information coalesces round that; the someday KUWTK star is “not going to sit back and tolerate” this alleged habits.

The second supply spoke extra in regards to the motivation right here, including:

“Rob is in a very good place in his life right now and has no tolerance for any irresponsible behavior around Dream. He got very angry and upset when hearing about Chyna’s alleged behavior around Dream and wants Dream to primarily stay at his house or be in the hands of his family/sisters. He would never want to take Dream away from her mother but wants Chyna to get help for whatever she may be dealing with personally.”

Wow…

Issues could also be about to get uglier than ever between these two…

And the primary insider echoed extra about ensuring Dream primarily stays within the Kardashian son’s dwelling — first dropping notes a few potential custody battle forward:

“It’s gotten to the point that Rob knows he has to do whatever he can to try and get full custody… He has no choice but to try and get full custody and he feels that he has plenty of evidence to show that Chyna is not a fit parent.”

So now, the 32-year-old socialite and his tight-knit household put together for maybe a significant authorized battle forward concerning Dream’s custody and full-time residing preparations.

Prepare…

Sisters To The Rescue!

Fortunately, Rob’s well-known sisters — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé — have stepped up in an enormous method!

An insider reveals how the KarJenner ladies have fully introduced Dream into the fold, ensuring she’s spending a number of constructive time together with her cousins proper now:

“[The sisters] have really stepped in and made sure that Dream is actively around her cousins and in a positive, loving environment. They are all looking out for both of them and want what is best … Meanwhile, Rob is doing everything he can to create a positive environment for Dream. Rob has set several goals this year and is on a really good track. He is trying very hard to lose weight and has been working out with his sisters and hired a nutritionist to help him. He is in a really good mindset. Dream truly changed his life and he will never sacrifice that relationship with his daughter.”

Awwww! That’s actually, actually candy.

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson!

Good for Dream and all her cousins — it should be numerous enjoyable to have play dates like that for the younger children, even with all of the adult-level drama swirling round ’em.

Sick Of These Partying Methods?

Together with reportedly submitting for main custody of their daughter on Tuesday, Rob’s predominant issues contain Chyna’s total parenting strategies — and her doubtful dedication to the job.

And as if there weren’t sufficient insiders dishing filth right here already, Folks obtained to a different one (under) who reported on the 31-year-old’s obvious lack of really feel for parenting:

“Chyna has never been a model mom. Rob and the family always had issues with her and how she is parenting Dream. But as Dream is growing up, it’s becoming more clear that there needs to be huge changes in Chyna’s behavior and how she parents. Dream is a very sweet girl, and everyone loves her. She spends a lot of time with her cousins. Chyna is not a good role model to Dream. Rob and Chyna are not on the same page when it comes to parenting, either, which is very confusing to Dream.”

Hmmm…

One of many issues on the core of the problem right here is her want to celebration, apparently:

“Rob has concerns about Chyna’s partying, too. This is not anything new. It was only a year ago that she took off for Hawaii when she was supposed to spend time with Dream. Chyna’s priorities are often not the best situation for Dream. Rob wants Dream to spend time with her mom, but right now, it’s very obvious that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream, is the best.”

Yeah… not a superb look!!!

Chyna Claps Again…

In her personal assertion to E! Information — by way of her authorized group — Chyna did make the transfer to name Rob’s accusations about sexual dance motions and the remainder “absolutely absurd.”

The previous actuality TV star’s legal professional added:

“Chyna has already overcome many baseless, malicious, and nameless calls to Little one Protecting Companies that falsely claimed she is an unfit mom. On the contrary, Chyna is a loyal mom who loves each of her youngsters—King Cairo and Dream Renee—greater than something on this world.”

Nicely then…

Clearly there’s some sort of disconnect right here, to say the least. We’re simply super-concerned for Dream’s well-being if she really is in peril or in a damaging setting anyplace in her life proper now.

Right here’s to doing what’s greatest for his or her daughter…

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers? Do you consider the accusations levied in opposition to Chyna?! Are you apprehensive about Dream?? Sound OFF within the feedback (under)…