Rob Kardashian Teaching Dream The Lyrics To ‘Old Town Road’ Will Make You Smile!

Rob Kardashian simply shared the sweetest daddy-daughter second with Dream Kardashian!

On Tuesday, the previous Preserving Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and uploaded a brand new video of his Three-year-old daughter determining the lyrics to Lil Nas X‘s Outdated City Street — and it’s one of many cutest issues we’ve seen shortly!

Associated: Blac Chyna Sources Say Rob Kardashian Is Mendacity About Her Parenting Abilities

The brief clip begins proper because the infant requested her father to play the Grammy-nominated hit single, which gained huge recognition and a high spot on the Billboard chart when it dropped final 12 months. In Dream’s world, the music remains to be a banger!

“Can you put the horse in the front,” Dream giggles, as she and Rob seem like hanging out on the sofa at dwelling collectively.

“It’s the horses in the back,” the 32-year-old replied and set free a comfortable chuckle at his daughter’s request.

The toddler, whom Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna, shortly corrected herself earlier than asking to listen to the country-rap music as soon as extra:

“Can you put the horse in the back, please? Can you put that?”

Awww. How do you even say no to that form of request?!

Watch Dream ask her dad a pair extra occasions within the tender second captured (beneath):

WOW. Strategy to sustain guessing, dude! We really don’t know if the observe was ever performed as a result of it cuts off after that final change.

Regardless this was an lovable deal with! Right here’s to seeing extra moments like this on our every day feeds and fewer loopy familial drama going ahead.

[Picture by way of WENN/Rob Kardashian/Instagram.]