Rob Waugh reviews the Rayvolt Cruzer V3  

By Rob Waugh Occasion for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 17:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:02 EST, 18 January 2020

Rayvolt Cruzer V3

From £three,260 rayvoltbike.co.uk

Score:

I’m mature sufficient to confess that, typically, the entire level of a gadget is the eye you get from utilizing it in public.

Positive sufficient, 5 minutes after I’d lugged the Rayvolt Cruzer V3 on to a suitably quiet piece of street, a wide-eyed man approached and stated: ‘It looks like a Harley… is it speed-limited?’

I knowledgeable him that sure, it’s speed-limited (because of the strict legal guidelines on e-bikes on British roads). However you’re completely free to open the paired Rayvolt app and change off the restrict, at which level it’ll attain an alarming 28mph.

That is, after all, unlawful except you’re on personal land, and inadvisable on a machine the place everyone seems to be looking at you making an attempt to work out why the bike isn’t making any noise.

Push the pedals and there’s a sensation of god-like energy because the motor injects energy into every stroke. Pull the brake levers and the power is harvested and put again into the large Li-ion battery. It has a variety of 50 miles.

You actually don’t need to be pushing it alongside the pavement, because it’s about as cumbersome as a motorbike.

It’s a beautiful machine. There’s only one nagging query, although: what’s it for? In case you tried to wheel this on to a practice as a part of a commute, you’ll in all probability get lynched, and it’s a fairly expensive option to make passers-by say: ‘Ooh…’