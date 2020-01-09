Robber who stole £420 sex toy shaped like a woman’s behind from Russian adult store faces jail 

By Will Stewart In Moscow

Revealed: 10:38 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:43 EST, 9 January 2020

An armed robber who held up an grownup store and fled with a intercourse toy formed like a lady’s bottom is going through ten years in jail in Russia.

Sobbing Denis Savyolov, 22, confessed to the crime on digital camera after police raided his flat and interrogated him in his boxer shorts.

CCTV footage reveals Savyolov pointing a gun at a feminine gross sales assistant earlier than fleeing with a ‘multi-functional’ intercourse toy, priced at £420, which had been displayed within the window.

Savyolov was decreased to tears by officers who handcuffed him and quizzed him in regards to the theft.

Sobbing Denis Savyolov, 22, confessed to the crime on digital camera when police raided his flat and interrogated him in his boxer shorts (left). He was caught on CCTV raiding the intercourse store in Moscow (proper)

Police discovered the stolen ‘multi-functional masturbator’ in a bag within the robber’s flat

The humiliated robber admitted going to the store ‘to steal’ and mentioned he’d been drunk on the time.

Footage reveals officers taking the rubber intercourse toy out of a bag on the ground with one saying: ‘I’m uncomfortable even by touching it.’

He provides: ‘Right here it’s, with a bum.’

The detective then turns to Savyolov and mockingly says: ‘Okay, a*** maniac – that is what you at the moment are.’

Savyolov additionally informed the officers he’d removed the pistol he used within the theft by throwing it in a river.

Earlier than the incident he had mentioned on social media that his ‘private precedence’ was ‘household and youngsters’.

A police supply informed Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper: ‘A girl reported that she labored as a gross sales assistant in a intercourse store in Privolnaya Road.

‘A person had simply robbed her intercourse toys store.’

Savyolov was arrested and is being held in custody till he seems in courtroom.

The intercourse store in Moscow raided by Denis Savyolov who fled with a intercourse toy formed like a lady’s bottom

The handcuffed robber sobbed as police interrogated him in his flat in simply his boxer shorts.

Photographs of Denis Savyolov posted on social media the place he wrote that ‘private precedence’ was ‘household and youngsters’