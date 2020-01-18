Robbie Robertson in Boulder, Jessi Whitten leaves Indie 102.3 and more Colorado culture news

Aaron Vaughn, left, 20, watches as Oliver Iverson, 18, checks out his produced music Tuesday, Might 5, 2015 at Youth on File in Denver. (Picture By Brent Lewis/The Denver Put up)

Robbie Robertson in Boulder

Storied songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson will open this yr’s Boulder Worldwide Movie Pageant with an in-person look on the screening of “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” pageant officers stated Wednesday. Tickets for the March 6 occasion on the Boulder Theater, which features a crimson carpet gala and after-screening Q&A with Robertson, additionally went on sale Wednesday for $95 through biff1.com. The March 5-Eight pageant’s full program will probably be introduced on Feb. 14.

NEA’s Colorado grants: $408,000

The Nationwide Endowment for the Arts on Wednesday introduced a complete of $408,000 in grants to 26 Colorado arts nonprofits as a part of its first spherical of 2020 funding. The grants symbolize a 38% enhance in Colorado’s complete NEA awards over the earlier yr, in line with the Colorado Workplace of Financial Improvement and Worldwide Commerce, which distributes them statewide. Forty-two p.c of the 2020 grants have been awarded to arts organizations outdoors of metro Denver. Grantees embrace Breckenridge Inventive Arts ($40,000), Youth on File ($30,000) and RedLine ($20,000). Go to arts.gov for the complete listing.

Native app hits four million customers

Centennial-based Nationwide CineMedia, the nation’s largest movie show promoting community, final week stated that its Noovie ARcade app has surpassed four million customers since launching in April 2018. The augmented-reality cellular app permits customers to play free video video games whereas ready for films to start at one of many roughly 21,000 screens in 1,700 theaters that Nationwide CineMedia companies. The Colorado firm’s gaming app is out there at no cost within the App Retailer and on Google Play, or at arcade.noovie.com.

Jessi Whitten leaves Indie 102.three

Outstanding Indie 102.three FM DJ Jessi Whitten, who helped craft an identification for the indie- and alt-rock public-radio model (previously Open Air), is leaving her gig at Colorado Public Radio for a job as director of growth and advertising at Levitt Pavillion. The latter is a nonprofit music venue in Ruby Hill Park that produces free and low-cost concert events from high-quality artists. Final yr, its collection attracted about 62,000 attendees, Levitt officers stated. levittdenver.org

Suzie Q. Smith joins Youth on File

Additionally transferring: acclaimed poet and creator Suzie Q. Smith, the co-chairwoman of Denver’s Cultural Affairs Fee and a nationally recognized creator and humanities advocate, will be a part of the music-focused Youth on File nonprofit as government instructing artist. Smith will lead the Denver group’s center faculty pilot program and educate at Hill Center Faculty whereas engaged on Youth on File’s government crew, the group stated in a press assertion final week. youthonrecord.org

