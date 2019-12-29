Robbie Williams: I swore I’d never get married… then I met Ayda

Robbie Williams was a reclusive, drug-taking commitment-phobe. Then Ayda Area walked into his life. How did the connection that ought to by no means have labored grow to be certainly one of showbiz’s most rock-solid marriages?

'My drug dealer had just left, I'd slept along with her and she or he'd left me a bag of medication,'

When Robbie Williams first met his American wife-to-be Ayda Area at his home in Los Angeles in 2006, he had simply made two commandments to himself. ‘I’d decreed, “Thou will not get married and thou will never have a baby,”’ he says.

Why? In spite of everything, Robbie, now 45, was as soon as probably the most eligible pop star on this planet. ‘I don’t imply to boast however individuals had been all the time falling in love with me,’ he says. ‘I had to finish relationships before they’d even began. As quickly as I met somebody, she wished to maneuver in with me. So I didn’t belief anybody. I’d pined for a relationship for years however once I was round 28 I assumed, “Actually, I’m having a great time being single and I don’t want this to stop”.’

And what about pledging by no means to have kids? ‘I have a long history of mental illness with depression and agoraphobia, so having children would have been like passing me a human to hold when I was drowning,’ Robbie says. ‘Why on earth would I want that?’

Robbie with Taylor Swift, performing in Russia, and photographed with Ayda

Definitely – for all his wealth and fame – within the mid-noughties Robbie was in a really darkish place certainly, taking medication and having stopped working altogether. ‘I’d secretly retired, I used to be already coping with numerous demons and my report deal utterly derailed me,’ he says (in 2002 he signed a four-album contract for a then record-breaking £80 million). ‘I had charlatan syndrome anyway and when I became financially secure, it blew my mind and made me lose my ambition. I didn’t know what I wished to do.’

‘The energy was weird,’ recollects actress Ayda – now a daily panellist on ITV chat present Unfastened Ladies – in regards to the night time she arrived for his or her blind date, organized via buddies. ‘Rob was like a Dickensian pop star holed up in his mansion: the house was dark, it didn’t really feel like a house. It was fairly unhappy.’

‘My drug dealer had just left, I’d slept along with her and she or he’d left me a bag of medication,’ Robbie says of that night time. ‘I’m so sq., I had no thought about any of that,’ shrugs Ayda, 40.

Initially uncertain of one another, they went to a celebration, the place they sat chatting. ‘Suddenly I sensed this electricity. It was like Rob understood the fibre of me,’ Ayda says. ‘I wished to say, “Did you just feel that?”, however I might have appeared like a freak. A lot later, Rob was telling somebody about that night time and stated, “There was this amazing moment on the couch when I fell in love with her.” And I used to be like, “You felt that too?”’

But for the following three years the course of real love didn’t run easily, with Robbie treating Ayda very shoddily. ‘I wasn’t imply,’ he protests. ‘Yes, you were, there were all these intermittent dumpings,’ Ayda retorts.

The turning level got here one night time at LA’s swanky Chateau Marmont lodge, when Robbie was, as he places it, ‘flirting around tables’.

‘I bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. I started talking about this person I’d simply ended a relationship with and was itemizing all this stuff about her brilliance when Cameron stated, “I don’t think it’s over”.

‘At that second the universe spoke to me.

I left and went straight to Ayda’s home and dedicated to her. And now we’ve been collectively 13 years, married for 9. We’ve bought three youngsters [Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, and Coco, one, who was born by surrogate], I’m monogamous and I’m with the particular person I need to spend eternity with.’ He turns to Ayda. ‘I love you.’

‘Aw, I love you too,’ she coos – whereas I really feel like the most important gooseberry on this planet.

Robbie wears go well with, Dashing Tweeds. Ayda wears, costume Narces. Shot on the Infinity Suite at The Langham Resort, London

The couple are curled up collectively on a settee in a North London arts centre, after Robbie has had an extended day selling his new album The Christmas Current together with the musical The Boy within the Gown (based mostly on the kids’s guide by comic David Walliams) for which Robbie co-wrote the music and lyrics.

Together with his wealth estimated at £175 million it doesn’t sound as if he must work. However the household life that Robbie as soon as rejected has infused him with a brand new drive. ‘Folks say, “You have all the money in the world” – truly I don’t,’ Robbie says. ‘I’m very, very effectively off however I might get via the money reserves inside six months. We now have a way of life that wants paying for and I like working for it.’

‘The truth is Robbie uses the excuse of becoming a daddy to say he has to provide,’ Ayda says. ‘In fact, he loves working and can’t fairly admit it to himself.’

Robbie’s new mojo comes after years of struggling along with his uncool picture as a former boy band member (he left Take That in 1995, rejoining briefly in 2010). However now he’s prepared to embrace the mantle of household entertainer.

‘I went through a pompous moment when I didn’t need to have something to do with the mainstream stuff I used to take pleasure in. I assumed it was babyish. I wished to be Oasis and Radiohead,’ he says.

‘Then I used to be lucky sufficient to relinquish these chains and go, “Who am I? What do I like? What do I want to be?” And, truly, who I’m is Morecambe and Sensible, The Two Ronnies, Bruce Forsyth, Terry Wogan – that kind of British, skilled entertainer who introduced a lot pleasure to somebody like me, and now I hope to carry it to others.’

The result’s that he’s now flinging himself into all types of initiatives he may beforehand have thought-about beneath him, akin to voicing Kevin the Carrot who sang a model of Robbie’s mega-hit ‘Let Me Entertain You’ within the festive Aldi advert. Did he actually need to do this? ‘It helps sell albums,’ he says. ‘Also, the kids love that carrot,’ Ayda laughs.

Ayda and Robbie on Unfastened Ladies, and Robbie assembly the Royals

In future, he’d wish to work with Ayda once more, ‘Whether it’s a podcast, a TV present or a movie, I don’t know, however we need to be aspect by aspect all the time.’ In 2018 the couple had been each judges on The X Issue, however earlier this yr they introduced they wouldn’t be returning to the present, and so they had been harm when veteran X Issue choose Louis Walsh just lately sniped at them in an interview saying, ‘You don’t carry your spouse to work.’

‘What was gutting about that was Louis had been incredibly flattering and gushing to me in private,’ says Ayda. ‘He’s two-faced and extremely feeble,’ Robbie provides.

‘It was sexist too,’ Ayda continues. ‘I imply, “Bring your wife to work” – how dare you?

Each a part of me wished to shout again bitchy and impolite issues.’ As an alternative, the couple responded with a humorous Instagram video the place Ayda begged Robbie to take her to work.

Regardless of their glitzy way of life, what’s most placing about Robbie and Ayda is how down-to-earth they’re, chuckling over humorous issues their kids have stated, peppering me with questions on how a lot freedom I permit my youngsters (they’re barely shocked once I say they stroll residence alone from faculty). ‘We’re complete helicopter dad and mom,’ Ayda admits.

Robbie wears blazer, Hackett. Shirt, Brooks Brothers. Tie, Turnbull & Asser. Trousers, Mr P by mrporter.com. Ayda wears shirt, Christopher Kane. Trousers, Amanda Wakeley. Shot at The Langham, London

They share the identical values and the identical – barely darkish – sense of humour. Actually, the one notable distinction between Robbie and Ayda appears to be of their perspective to cash, which she loves spending and he hates. ‘I’m from Stoke-on-Trent,’ he explains. ‘I don’t do vulgar shows of wealth.’

‘Robbie blows out the scented candles as soon as I leave the room,’ Ayda sighs.

Regardless of his fortune, it’s taken Robbie greater than a decade to permit himself to splash out on a Rolls-Royce – and even then, he solely rented one. ‘He wouldn’t go as far as to purchase it,’ says Ayda. ‘But what made us laugh was, on that same day, Kylie Jenner bought herself one.’

‘No existential crisis for Kylie,’ Robbie says. ‘She was similar to, “I love the car, I’ll have it.”

I couldn’t do this, an excessive amount of guilt.’ He says that when Ayda was just lately adorning their Wiltshire home, the one luxurious he demanded was a Toto rest room.

A what? ‘A Japanese toilet that does funny things to your bum – it has a warm seat, it’s so pleasant,’ Ayda explains.

‘I go upstairs especially to use it,’ Robbie says. Why don’t they go loopy and set up one downstairs? ‘Nah, we’re all proper,’ he laughs.

The pair eventually yr’s The X Issue ultimate with fellow judges Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowel

Day after day, once they’re not working, Robbie likes to excellent his golf swing. ‘And I’m having fun with being within the nation with my infants,’ Ayda says. The kids are home-schooled, to allow them to accompany Robbie when he’s touring. Gained’t that make them a bit, effectively, odd? ‘Oh no, every day they do activities with other kids, like tennis and music,’ Ayda says. ‘We’re afraid of elevating maladjusted brats,’ Robbie says. ‘We have a revulsion towards ill-mannered people.’

‘I don’t assume the children shall be home-schooled for ever,’ provides Ayda. ‘I can’t see them doing it once they’re youngsters and lacking out on the varsity expertise at that age – however because it stands at the moment, we love being collectively as a unit.’

Their kids undoubtedly have extraordinary experiences. Teddy’s vocals characteristic on the monitor ‘Home’ on The Christmas Current. ‘It’s simply regular for her,’ Robbie beams proudly. Final yr she was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony to wine service provider Jack Brooksbank. ‘She wasn’t daunted in any respect, nevertheless it was a reasonably large deal for me,’ Ayda says.

‘I used to be pondering, “I hope I remember the words to ‘God Save The Queen’ because she’s sitting right in front of me.”’

‘It was an incredible event,’ says Robbie.

‘But primarily it was about our friends Jack and Euge getting married. They’re like our little brother and sister, a part of our household.’

The marriage gave them a fine addition at a time of nice sorrow. ‘Just days before, my cat had been killed and my mother had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s illness,’ says Ayda, turning to her mom Gwen, 69, who lives with the household and has been sitting silently beside her. ‘So we were in a bit of a grief haze, just crying, and to be able to turn our attention to Jack and Euge was a real blessing, I don’t understand how else we might have gotten out of that disappointment.’

How does Robbie really feel about his mother-in-law shifting in? ‘I insisted upon it,’ Robbie says. ‘He teases me,’ Gwen chips in. ‘As we speak, he requested “How’s your Parkinson’s?” and once I informed him, “It’s good”, he stated, “Well, go and get the lead for my computer, then.”’

‘That’s our language of affection,’ Ayda says, ‘making each other laugh.’