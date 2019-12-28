Robbie Williams pays tribute to friend’s model daughter who took her own life

She was the daughter of Pete O’Reilly, a shut pal of Robbie Williams

By William Cole For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:52 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:52 EST, 28 December 2019

Pop star Robbie Williams has led the tributes to one in every of his finest pal’s younger daughters after she took her personal life on the age of simply 20.

Caitlin O’Reilly, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, the daughter of one in every of Robbie’s shut associates Pete O’Reilly, died earlier this 12 months.

In a message to his 2.57 million Twitter followers, Robbie wrote: ‘Caitlin Nicole O’Reilly was a good looking 20-year-old woman along with her complete life forward of her. But she tragically took her personal life.

‘My pal Pete needs to attempt to assist use this tragic occasion to boost consciousness of the quantity of younger folks struggling with psychological well being points.

Pop star Robbie Williams has led the tributes to his shut pal’s daughter Caitlin O’Reilly after she took her personal life on the age of simply 20

‘I’m honoured to help him in reminiscence of Caitlin.’

Caitlin, a mannequin, took her personal life throughout a weekend away with associates in Manchester.

Her dad Pete mentioned: ‘Caitlin was a really pleased baby, who grew up in an especially loving household. She suffered on and off over latest years along with her psychological well being.

‘Caitlin is now not with us however I need us all to recollect her, and so many different lovely souls internationally.

‘There are such a lot of who’ve sadly made a selection to finish their lives, when motion may have prevented it from occurring.

‘Collectively, we should do all we will to assist these struggling and attempt to restrict the devastation attributable to suicide.

‘Coping with the aftermath of a loved-one who has made the selection to finish their life is extremely troublesome.

‘Suicide has a devastating influence on those that are left behind and are having to choose up the items. Typically there is no such thing as a warning or rationalization.

‘My message to anyone feeling low, or who’s struggling with their very own psychological well being in any method, is to firstly recognise it.

Her dad Pete mentioned: ‘Caitlin was a really pleased baby, who grew up in an especially loving household. She suffered on and off over latest years along with her psychological well being’

‘Caitlin was at all times there for others. She spent an enormous period of time attempting to assist these experiencing low intervals or these expressing vulnerabilities’

‘That’s the most brave step; figuring out you need assistance. Be courageous. Speaking is important.

‘I urge you to inform your pals and loved-ones how you’re feeling and search as a lot assist as you’ll be able to.

‘There are such a lot of organisations out there that can assist you proper now. Don’t undergo in silence.

‘Social media has a large influence on younger folks. Bullying by means of social media is prevalent and have to be stopped.

‘We’re all accountable for monitoring these younger folks in our lives. There must be larger accountability in respect of these firms which have developed these social media platforms.

‘My pal Pete needs to attempt to assist use this tragic occasion to boost consciousness of the quantity of younger folks struggling with psychological well being points,’ mentioned Williams in a heartfelt publish

‘Schooling can also be key. Faculties ought to use no matter boards can be found to them to assist the younger folks of their care.

‘Youngsters and younger folks must know the hazards of social media and deal with points they could have with out resorting to harming themselves.

‘It’s staggering the quantity of kids and younger individuals who really feel so low they’re considering taking their very own lives.

‘All of us owe them our time, effort and expertise to cease them making the identical mistake as Caitlin.

‘Caitlin was at all times there for others. She spent an enormous period of time attempting to assist these experiencing low intervals or these expressing vulnerabilities.

‘Caitlin’s legacy will dwell on if we proceed the combat on her behalf to assist as lots of those that are struggling as we will.

‘That is an especially emotional time of 12 months. We should always all contemplate our personal actions and assist these much less lucky than us.

‘Even whether it is merely selecting up the cellphone to test somebody is doing OK.’

Pete continued: ‘Let’s by no means surrender for Caitlin’s reminiscence and so many different lovely souls around the globe.

‘Please inform your shut family and friends how you are feeling. Don’t bottle your emotions up. Nothing is ever as unhealthy as you suppose. With assist you’ll be able to work by means of it.

‘Please don’t make the fateful mistake that Caitlin did. Keep in mind your future is so stuffed with hope, even when you don’t suppose it on the time.’

In case you have been affected by any of the problems raised on this article then you’ll be able to name the Samaritans on 116 123, alternatively you’ll be able to go to the web site at by clicking right here.