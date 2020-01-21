January 21, 2020 | 9:28am | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 9:30am

A British financial institution bigwig caught having intercourse in an workplace rest room whereas having quite a few affairs with staffers was dubbed “Weinstein” by grossed-out colleagues, an employment tribunal was advised.

Married father-of-four Robert Clegg, 48, is accused of bragging about sleeping with underlings and overtly getting handsy with others, telling one, “We’d have great sex,” in line with The Solar.

He then tried to “destroy” the $240,000-a-year profession of co-worker Madeleine Luckham, 38, after she ended a two-month fling with him, she advised the East London listening to.

Luckham claims she even caught him having intercourse with one other colleague in a rest room stall — seemingly reveling at her catching him at it, in line with the report.

“Rob had just destroyed my career and was now having sex in the office toilet,” Luckham advised the tribunal, The Solar says.

“Rob returned looking all sweaty and disheveled and gave me the most sinister smile I’ve ever seen in my life. I felt physically sick.”

Madeleine Luckham Paul Davey / SWNS

Clegg’s conduct quickly acquired him in comparison with Harvey Weinstein, the film mogul who has been accused of assault and harassment by dozens of ladies, Luckham advised the listening to.

She and a colleague “discussed Rob, the way he looked at women like they were prey and the fact that he had even earned himself a nickname, ‘Weinstein,’” she advised the listening to, The Solar says.

Luckham accuses her former boss of “unwanted touching and sexual harassment,” saying he would regularly ogle and rub in opposition to her, in line with the report.

She says she raised considerations about his “sinister behavior” however was pressured out of the financial institution because of its “pervasive culture of sexism,” claiming to be a “victim of bullying, harassment and discrimination.”

She accuses HSBC and Clegg of sexual discrimination on the tribunal, a authorized physique devoted to employment disputes. Each deny the claims, The Solar stated, because the listening to continues.