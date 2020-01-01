Robert Durst ADMITS he wrote note tipping cops to location of Susan Berman’s body

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Printed: 19:31 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:45 EST, 31 December 2019

Legal professionals for New York actual property inheritor Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a well-known notice tipping off police to the situation of the physique of a pal he is accused of killing, in keeping with courtroom paperwork.

In a courtroom submitting Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court docket, legal professionals for Durst conceded that he had written the notice directing police to a ‘cadaver’ within the residence of Susan Berman in December 2000.

Durst, 76, pleaded not responsible to homicide within the dying of Berman, his finest pal, however instructed the movie crew of the documentary The Jinx that the letter might solely have been despatched by the killer.

The documentary’s producers confronted Durst in a well-known scene, displaying that the notice misspelled ‘Beverly Hills’ as ‘Beverley’ simply as Durst had in a 1999 letter with matching block lettering.

Legal professionals for New York actual property inheritor Robert Durst (seen in 2016) acknowledge he penned a well-known notice tipping off police to the situation of the physique of a pal he is accused of killing

Durst is accused of murdering his longtime pal Susan Berman (with him above), to whom he allegedly admitted to killing his spouse and feared she’d inform police

The well-known notice (above) misspelled ‘Beverly Hills’ as ‘Beverley’ simply as Durst had in a 1999 letter with matching block lettering, as uncovered within the documentary The Jinx

The revelation of Durst’s admission was made in a joint submitting by protection legal professionals and prosecutors on stipulations for a trial scheduled to start on February 10.

Attorneys for Durst mentioned they made the concession as a strategic determination after the decide agreed to confess the proof based mostly on evaluation by handwriting specialists.

The protection mentioned they’ll nonetheless contest that ruling on attraction, and Durst’s legal professionals say that he continues to disclaim killing Berman or figuring out who killed her.

Prosecutors say that Durst murdered Berman execution-style to maintain her from telling authorities what she knew about his first spouse Kathie Durst’s 1982 disappearance in New York.

Durst was arrested on a warrant for Berman’s homicide in New Orleans in March 2015, the day earlier than The Jinx’s dramatic last episode.

Prosecutors say he was making an attempt to flee to Cuba.

Robert Durst is transported from Orleans Parish Legal District Court docket to the Orleans Parish Jail after his arraignment in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 17, 2015

Durst is seen together with his spouse Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982. Her household believes that Durst killed her, and say they need to know what occurred to her stays

The upcoming trial would be the second time Durst stands trial accused of homicide.

He was shockingly acquitted of murdering Morris Black, a person who he mentioned he shot in self-defense throughout an argument however whose physique he admits to chopping up, in 2003.

He has by no means been arrested or charged over his spouse Kathleen’s disappearance or dying.

In an interview with Individuals final month, Kathleen’s brothers and sisters say they won’t relaxation till they study what occurred to her a long time in the past.

They’re sure she is useless and that Durst killed her, however need to know what he did together with her stays.

‘We aren’t going to let her be only a footnote to the Susan Berman story or the Robert Durst story.

‘That is my child sister. She had a function,’ her brother Jim mentioned.