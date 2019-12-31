Robert Durst admits to writing ‘cadaver note’ linked to Susan Berman killing, court records show

Robert Durst admitted to writing a cryptic notice that police have lengthy believed was penned by the one who shot and killed Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon dwelling almost twenty years in the past, in response to a court docket submitting made public this month.

The so-called cadaver notice — an nameless letter despatched to Beverly Hills police containing solely Berman’s deal with and the phrase “cadaver” — has been thought of a vital piece of proof in Durst’s pending homicide trial, ever because the scandal was vaulted again into the general public eye by the 2015 HBO documentary sequence “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

Durst’s authorized group has repeatedly denied Durst wrote the notice and fought to dam handwriting specialists from testifying on the New York actual property scion’s homicide trial. However in a Dec. 24 court docket submitting, the protection abruptly reversed course on the problem.

After noting that Durst “vigorously objected to the introduction of evidence at trial from a forensic document examiner” that recognized him because the writer, his protection group stated they had been making a “strategic decision” to acknowledge that Durst wrote the doc described because the “cadaver note,” in response to the submitting.

The event was first reported by the New York Instances.

Durst’s lead protection legal professional, Dick DeGuerin, stated in an emailed assertion: “We will not be publicly discussing strategy or evidence. This does not change the fact that Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and doesn’t know who did.”

Calls and emails to representatives for the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace weren’t instantly returned.

In 2015, shortly after the HBO sequence revitalized public curiosity in Durst and his suspected involvement in three killings throughout the U.S., the millionaire was arrested in New Orleans in reference to Berman’s 2000 slaying.

Police imagine Durst killed Berman, against the law author and longtime confidante who generally acted as his unofficial spokeswoman, to stop her from disclosing details about the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s first spouse, Kathleen.

The cadaver notice was believed to have been written across the similar time Berman died, and investigators have lengthy believed the writer of the notice additionally killed her. Within the HBO sequence, Berman’s stepson was proven discovering a letter Durst wrote to Berman in 1999 with the phrase “Beverly” spelled incorrectly as “Beverley.” The identical error was made on the cadaver notice.

The notice has been a fixture of the Los Angeles Police Division’s investigations into Durst for almost twenty years. In 2002, LAPD detectives obtained a writing pattern whereas Durst was awaiting trial in Galveston, Texas, for the killing of his aged neighbor, Morris Black.

Underneath a choose’s orders, Durst scribbled the phrases “BEVERLEY HILLS POLICE,” “1527 BENEDICT CANYON” and “CADAVER,” the sum complete of what was contained within the “cadaver note.”

After claiming gun fired whereas he was defending himself throughout a tussle along with his neighbor, Durst was acquitted by a jury of Black’s homicide.

The Texas fact-finding mission adopted an earlier mistake by the LAPD. In February 2001, simply months after Berman was killed, an LAPD handwriting knowledgeable concluded it was “highly probable” that the notice was written by Berman’s supervisor, Nyle Brenner, not Durst. After investigators obtained recent writing samples from Durst in 2002, the identical knowledgeable reversed himself and concluded Durst was the writer.

Superior Courtroom Decide Mark E. Windham has barred the knowledgeable’s evaluation from being launched as proof at Durst’s trial, calling the conclusion “garbage” throughout a listening to this yr.

Jury choice in Durst’s trial is tentatively scheduled to start Feb. 10, although the proceedings might final into the summer time.