ROBERT HARDMAN: Proof William and Kate Middleton are in charge in a world without Harry 

For all of the turbulence of current months, the enduring pulling energy of the monarchy is undiminished – as final night time’s glimpse of a future ‘slimmed down’ Home of Windsor made very clear.

Right here had been the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge internet hosting their first state event at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen, supported by the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

A few years therefore, a future King William and Queen Catherine shall be greeting world leaders (some as but unborn) to those exact same rooms for an an identical night.

Final night time’s reception for the UK-Africa Summit was a trial run – and so they sailed by way of it, even with out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to help.

The Palace wouldn’t usually host a state event in January as a result of the Queen doesn’t usually return to London till February.

Nevertheless, she absolutely understood the potential of this summit. It’s in no small half due to all of the years she has spent nurturing her beloved Commonwealth that post-Brexit Britain has a dynamic new buying and selling community prepared and ready throughout a lot of Africa.

As President Buhari of Nigeria famous yesterday, Brexit might generate a ‘jolt of vitality’ for the whole Commonwealth.

So, given the significance of this summit to each her Authorities and her Commonwealth, the Queen had turned to the youthful generations.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) discuss with visitors at a reception for heads of State and Authorities at Buckingham Palace in London on January 20

Fairly than name upon the Prince of Wales, who’s about to embark on an historic tour of Israel, she determined it was time for the Duke of Cambridge to have his title on a stiff Buckingham Palace state invitation for the primary time. Supported by the indefatigable Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex (celebrating her 55th birthday), the Cambridges welcomed all of the heads of state personally earlier than a ‘team photo’ within the Throne Room.

With the formalities full, the royal staff then circulated by way of the White, Blue and Inexperienced Drawing Rooms and the Image Gallery, guaranteeing that all of them reached as lots of the 200 visitors as potential whereas the Queen’s footmen served the Queen’s Bollinger champagne and the Prince of Wales’s official harpist plucked away in a nook.

The Windsors are capable of fly the flag at these occasions in a means that politicians can not. In fact, it’s all the way down to ministers and officers to steer the intense enterprise and horse-trading which determines whether or not commerce summits like this are a hit or not.

Boris Johnson seems to be on as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech at a reception for heads of State and Authorities at Buckingham Palace

However it’s all the way down to the Royal Household to lend appeal, glamour and environment.

Will African delegates return house musing on the break-out seminar on catapult financing for the inventive industries?

Or will they go house speaking of final night time’s speech by the Duke of Cambridge during which he talked of the restorative time he and his brother spent in Africa following the dying of their mom and of going ‘down on one knee’ in Kenya to suggest to the marginally blushing Duchess at his aspect?

Royalty provides a human dimension to statecraft. It’s what we anticipate of our monarchy.

It’s only a pity that the Cambridges shall be doing an increasing number of of those occasions with out the Sussexes in assist.

Earlier yesterday, Prince Harry was on the summit convention centre in Greenwich. The occasion had been in his diary lengthy earlier than this month’s declaration of independence.

The Duke of Sussex with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the UK-Africa Funding Summit

Victoria, Canada: Meghan Markle having fun with an informal stroll by way of a neighborhood park

Apart from, Harry has a permanent love for Africa and plans to spend an excessive amount of time there in future, privately selling a few of his patronages.

When the Overseas Workplace had requested him to participate in yesterday’s occasions, he had willingly agreed and so there he was, internet hosting bilateral conferences with the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique and with the prime minister of Morocco.

Their Excellencies all appeared delighted to satisfy the person of the second, even when Harry seemed moderately extra contemplative. Right here was exactly the kind of factor he is not going to be doing in future.

There was additionally a personal 20-minute chat with the host, Boris Johnson, who handled Harry to the kind of breezy informality he can sit up for as a future ex-royal. As a substitute of standing stiffly to consideration and making small discuss, as most politicians do in royal firm, the PM scratched his stomach, ruffled his hair and did an impression of an aeroplane.

Life exterior the royal compound goes to be so very totally different – and never with out its issues.

For a begin – and as I famous on these pages yesterday – even the brand new titles which the couple had chosen for themselves have now been deemed inappropriate. Palace aides have acknowledged that the couple can’t be ‘Harry, Duke of Sussex’ and ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’ in any case as a result of it is a type of handle for divorcees. For all its constraints, life as a future King and Queen should immediately appear a lot easier for the Cambridges.