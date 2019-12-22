Robert Pattinson says he doesn’t know HOW to act and that he eats mud to prepare for scenes

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Robert Pattinson has stated he ‘would not know easy methods to act’ – regardless of taking part in a number of the most well-known components in cinema historical past.

The London-born actor, 33, discovered fame taking part in Cedric Digory within the Harry Potter movies when he was simply 15, three years later he was forged as Edward Cullen within the Twilight Saga, a job that catapulted him to worldwide fame and cemented his standing as a teen coronary heart throb.

Regardless of the celebrity coming from Twilight, Pattinson took a step again from the glitz and glam of Tinseltown in 2011 to work on a collection of impartial however critically acclaimed movies.

He’s at the moment starring alongside Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse, a black and white movie the place the pair play two lighthouse keepers who lose their sanity when a storm strands them on the distant island.

‘I do not actually know easy methods to act,’ the actor stated, talking in regards to the position to the Observer. ‘I form of wished to by some means make it actual, and one of many methods I’ve all the time thought makes that a little bit bit simpler is if you happen to shake up your bodily state simply earlier than motion. You find yourself strolling right into a scene having a unique feeling.’

Robert Pattinson, 33, has stated he ‘would not know easy methods to act’ regardless of taking part in a number of the most well-known components in cinema historical past. Pictured, on the 13th Annual Go Gala, Arrivals, NeueHouse in Los Angeles on 16 November 2019

He added that to extend creativity, he would ‘punch himself within the face, or twirl round to create dizziness, or drink mud from puddles, or power himself to gag’ earlier than scenes.

Nevertheless, the actor advised how on events he would typically take his preparation too far, and find yourself vomiting.

‘I am not fully certain easy methods to play, like, a standard particular person. I do not suppose I am nice at delicate,’ stated Pattinson, who has not too long ago returned to the helm of the A-list after being forged because the eponymous character within the remake of Batman.

‘I solely know easy methods to play scenes, like, 3 ways. I am nervous on, like, each single film.’

Pattinson is at the moment starring alongside Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse, a black and white movie the place the pair play two lighthouse keepers who lose their sanity when a storm strands them on the distant island

Pattinson first discovered fame aged simply 15 starring as Cedric Digory in Harrry Potter (left) earlier than being catapulted to A-list when he cemented his teen heartthrob standing as Edward Cullen in Twilight (proper on the premier of the ultimate movie in 2012)

Talking about his four-time Oscar nominated co-star Willem Dafoe, Pattinson added he was a ‘actual actor’ with ‘a tonne of vitality’.

The feedback come after studies Pattinson is about to ask his girlfriend actress Suki Waterhouse to marry him.

Regardless of being notoriously personal about their relationship – they’ve hardly ever been photographed collectively since that first date – the couple are taking their relationship to the subsequent stage by spending the festive season at mannequin Suki’s household residence in West London.

A supply advised the Mail On Sunday Robert has lined up a visit to Iceland as a present for his 27-year-old girlfriend. However much more thrilling is the discuss amongst their mates that the Twilight actor, 33, could ask Suki’s father Norman and mom Elizabeth for his or her daughter’s hand in marriage.